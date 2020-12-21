Amazing: 3 children made such an e-stethoscope, which helps to know the distance of the heartbeat.

Gujarat News: Three young children from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, who have made such a discovery at the age of playing which can be useful for the whole world. Shrishti, Vandan and Bansari studying in Class 3, 5 and 7 in Ahmedabad have done e-stethoscope (E-Stethoscope) Made it. Spent only 1250 rupees to build it with all three. These three are siblings. Also Read – Baba Ramdev’s immunity booster drug Coronil selling in London, may be big action

In fact, Rupesh Vasani's mother, living in Ahmedabad, was hit by the corona virus. Their report came back positive. The grandmother of the three children had to be quarantined. Due to being corona positive, doctors were also doing treatment remotely. Seeing this, the 3 siblings together thought that if thermal gun can be used remotely, then why not have a stethoscope that measures pulse rate heartrate and heartbeat from a distance.

All three children told this idea to their father. The father assured the trio of help. After this, all three children got involved in this work. The children prepared the e-stethoscope after much hard work and brains. The children prepared it for 1250 rupees. In general, the stethoscope is a sensor, which generates echo and reaches the doctor's ear.

At the same time, doctors can view live ECG reports in mobile from the Internet by converting the patient’s heartbeat pulse and heart rate into an electric signal in the e-stethoscope.