Amazing: 3 wives for 1 husband in UP kept Karwachauth’s fast, happiness was tripled

Chitrakoot (UP): Karva Chauth, a festival celebrated for the long life of her husband, is very popular all over the country. The festival of Karvachauth was celebrated in the country on Wednesday, 4 August. Meanwhile, a picture of a unique Karvachauth came out from Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, Karvachauth brought three times happiness for Krishna, a resident of Chitrakoot district, as his three wives prayed together for his long life. Also Read – Chatka Lal Saree, Lal Bindi, Lal Sindoor … Priyanka’s killer style on Karva Chauth, Boli – I Love U …

12 years ago, Krishna was married to three real sisters Shobha, Reena and Pinky. There are two children from the three wives and they all live in their house in Kanshi Ram Colony. Krishna and his three wives were not ready to speak about their unusual marriage, but a family member said that the three wives live together in harmony. Also Read – Karwa Chauth 2020: From Neha Kakkar to Kajal Aggarwal, these celebrities will be the first Karva Chauth-SEE LIST

The relative said, “All three girls are graduates and they decide that their children should also live together.” Nobody expected such a marriage. Krishna never gave the reason behind such a marriage. ” Let us know that after the photo of Karvachauth, people are very much liked. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: Former village headman and his son shot dead in Hamirpur, one injured