Amazing definition of a 110-meter hurdle race: the winner dived headfirst into the finish line

Joao Vítor Oliveira won a 110-meter hurdles race by diving headfirst

A race with a heart attack outcome has become the most commented on social networks in recent hours. It happened at the end of the race 110 meter hurdles in the Portuguese Athletics Championship. The winner, a Brazilian athlete named João Vitor Oliveiraprevailed over its competitors in an extraordinary way: he dove headfirst into the finish line and was left with the victory.

In the images it is seen that Oliveirawho represents the famous club SL BenficaHe fought head to head with Abdel Larrinagawho competed on behalf of the Sporting Lisbon. Both reach the definition with concrete chances of winning but nobody counted on the cunning of the Brazilian nationalized Portuguese.

With that shocking maneuver, Vitor captured the win extremely tight in the Stadium Dr. Magalhães Pessoa: nailed the stopwatch on 13.83 secondswhile Larrinaga did it in 13.86. They were only separated by three thousandths of a second.

João Vítor de Oliveira dived headfirst into the goal at Rio 2016

But it’s not the first time João Vitor Oliveira he dives headfirst into the goal to get the desired result. In fact, it is an unconventional technique that has led him to achieve good results on other occasions, such as when such a jump allowed him to qualify for the semifinals in the 110 meter hurdles of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The last time he did it was in 2019, also in the Portuguese championship.

Although some users commented that Oliveira he risks valuable time by attempting his jump, the truth is that the recordings show that he is not improvised. When it seems that he arrives destabilized and is about to lose his balance due to the speed at which his legs run, he ends up launching himself as if he were a superhero to cross the finish line in first position.

João Vitor Oliveira joined the athletics team Benfica In December 2017 and three years later, he acquired Portuguese nationality. they nickname it João da Barreira because he competes in the 60 and 110 meter hurdles. “In the last 3 years, more precisely since I arrived at Benfica, I stabilized myself as a person and as a man, I was embraced by the entire structure and, within that, I managed to give my best. At a professional level, it was the time when I evolved the most, ”he said in an interview for the club’s official newspaper.

