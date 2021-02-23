Amazing revelations from an Irish scientist about the end of the pandemic

Luke O’Neill, prestigious immunologist, on the final stretch of COVID-19

Almost a year after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 disease a pandemic, some lights of hope are beginning to shine as vaccination plans advance in various countries. For the Irish immunologist Luke O’Neill, Professor of Biochemistry at the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, humanity is taking the first tentative steps towards the end of the pandemic that set fire to 2020. This is demonstrated by the numbers: Last week, globally, a 17% retraction in the contagion rate was observed, becoming the fifteenth consecutive week with a marked decrease in the number of new confirmed cases. As well there was a 10% drop in the death rate last week, the second week in a row in which deaths worldwide fell. According to the specialist’s forecast, the next nine months will be key.

Likewise, The specialist urged that developed countries that have a surplus in the number of vaccine doses for each inhabitant give these inoculants to the rest of the nations that still could not confer speed on their vaccination campaigns . This is not a minor data, since Canada, for example, has a supply of nine vaccines per person; United States, seven; United Kingdom, six, and the European Union, 5 . “The goal is for the world to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible, and by accumulating vaccines this will not be possible,” O’Neill snapped.

Luke O’Neill, Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin’s School of Biochemistry and Immunology (Duncan.Hull)

Immunity for all

Effective vaccination campaigns are beginning to pay off. “Israel is telling us that the vaccines are working very well. Tremendous news in this regard: 94% protection was achievedO’Neill said in a video recently posted on NewstalkFM that went viral on the networks. “If we get protection in our own countries, we must share with the world the excess vaccines we have. Canada has 9 vaccines per person, the United States 7, the United Kingdom 6, and the European Union 5. Giving excess vaccines to countries that need them is essential as it will allow the world to achieve high levels of vaccination sooner. We are asking every country in the developed world to get ready to give away vaccines, oddly enough, ”said the 56-year-old scientist trained at the University of London and Trinity College.

Reopening of activities

Within the next six to nine months, some normalcy may be returningsaid O’Neill, author of several books, including, Humanology, The Great Irish Book of Science Y Never Mind the B#ll*cks, Here’s the Science. “ Once vaccination is widespread, we will still have to restrict travel between different countries . That is the price we will have to pay to have some freedom and not go back to strict confinements. Freedom will imply the reopening of activities, it will allow certain events to be held again, events on an international scale will begin to happen again, but the price we have to pay will be that of not being able to carry out international trips, ”he shared.

The main cause for limiting travel between different countries, says the specialist, is SARS-CoV-2 mutations, which are still a cause for concern. “If we obtain protection in our own countries, we will not want new strains of the virus breaking into the local scene, while other countries are vaccinated, and this point is crucial,” he stressed.

The essential nutrition

Planning the final stretch will not be simple. The specialist focused on the next 6 to 12 months, and encouraged not to neglect balanced nutrition, key to strengthening the immune system. “Our immune systems also need iron, and a recently published study shows that a deficiency in this mineral makes vaccines less effective. That was not seen in the COVID-19 specifically, but in the vaccines applied in rubella and influenza, ”he shared. The body must be well nourished. “ If you have iron deficiency, the condition gets much worse . The message is very clear: you have to have a good balanced diet ”.

