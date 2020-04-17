Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Dane DeHaan Hints At Where His Green Goblin Would Have Shown Up Next

Depart a Remark
Sony’s Marvel universe lastly obtained off the bottom in 2018 with Venom, however the studio had initially supposed to launch a shared continuity stuffed with Spider-Man-related characters a lot earlier. The unique plan was to make use of the Amazing Spider-Man motion pictures as a launching pad for such an expanded franchise, with Sinister Six being one of many deliberate motion pictures.
Given the way in which The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ended, it was anticipated that Dane DeHaan’s Harry Osborn, who remodeled into the monstrous Green Goblin, can be amongst this supervillain staff’s members. Certain sufficient, DeHaan has now confirmed that Green Goblin would have appeared within the Sinister Six film. When lately requested if he knew any of the specifics of the place Harry’s arc would have taken him, DeHaan responded:
Not essentially. I believe it’s fairly apparent they have been all establishing for like a Sinister Six type of scenario and there was definitely discuss of doing all that earlier than all of the Disney, Marvel stuff occurred. However I can’t inform you I do know particularly what it was gonna be. I simply know that there positively would have been a Sinister Six ingredient to it. And, you realize, at the very least the Goblin, if not Harry Osborn would have been concerned.
In case you want a refresher on The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Harry Osborn was the Green Goblin when he injected himself with one of many venom samples from OsCorp’s genetically-altered spiders, the identical form that gave Peter Parker his particular skills. Harry did this in an try to remedy his hereditary sickness, however his physiology is as a substitute horribly mutated, and he then steals an OsCorp battle swimsuit and glider to precise vengeance on Peter. Though Green Goblin is in the end defeated and incarcerated within the Ravencroft Institute, their battle resulted in Gwen Stacy’s dying.
Dane DeHaan commented on what little he knew about what was in retailer for his model of Green Goblin from that time ahead throughout his dialog with Collider. Whereas Sinister Six by no means obtained far sufficient alongside for the actor to be taught what precisely the following chapter of Harry Osborn’s story can be, it is smart that Harry would have appeared within the venture since he’s the one who tasked Gustav Fiers to recruit a small staff of supervillains who would make use of different specialised gear hidden inside OsCorp.
Along with Sinister Six, Sony’s unique incarnation of a shared Marvel universe would have included extra Amazing Spider-Man sequels and a Venom film. Alas, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ended up underperforming, so the growth was scrapped. So though Rhino was free of jail and characters like Physician Octopus, Vulture, Mysterio and Kraven the Hunter have been teased on the finish of the sequel, we’ll by no means see Green Goblin wreak havoc with whomever else would have comprised this staff devoted to bringing down Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.
Nonetheless, that’s to not say a unique Sinister Six film couldn’t occur sometime. It’s among the many many motion pictures that Sony’s fully-realized Marvel universe has in improvement, and now that the Morbius trailer has indicated that this continuity and the MCU are one and the identical, there’s a superb probability that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man may lastly battle this group of adversaries on the large display screen sometime.
As for Dane DeHaan, following The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he’s starred in motion pictures like Life and Valerian and the Metropolis of a Thousand Planets. You possibly can at the moment see him within the Quibi sequence The Stranger.
