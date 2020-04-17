Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Dane DeHaan Hints At Where His Green Goblin Would Have Shown Up Next

Not essentially. I believe it’s fairly apparent they have been all establishing for like a Sinister Six type of scenario and there was definitely discuss of doing all that earlier than all of the Disney, Marvel stuff occurred. However I can’t inform you I do know particularly what it was gonna be. I simply know that there positively would have been a Sinister Six ingredient to it. And, you realize, at the very least the Goblin, if not Harry Osborn would have been concerned.