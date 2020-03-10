‘Amazing’ Star Wars Creature Cut From Rise Of Skywalker Could Appear In The Mandalorian

That was a personality that was designed very early on within the day. Jake Lunt [Davies], who’s one among my idea designers, we had been all enjoying round with this concept and speaking about it and he did this drawing and J.J. [Abrams] noticed it and went, ‘That’s superb.’ It was a type of moments the place it was like, ‘This needs to be within the film.’ So we really did construct it and we took it to a spot referred to as Black Park within the UK, which is near Pinewood Studios, the place we shot it in a lake on location, and that sequence exists. Sadly it didn’t make it to the film story, plot-wise, and so forth. It was a completely sensible character shot in a location, and it’s superb.