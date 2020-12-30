Amazon Acquires Podcast Studio Wondery

Amazon introduced that it inked a deal to amass Wondery, a four-year-old podcast creator and producer.

Phrases of the deal, underneath which the Wondery workforce will be a part of the Amazon Music group, weren’t disclosed. Earlier this month, the Wall Avenue Journal reported that Amazon was in talks to purchase Wondery in a deal price over $300 million.

“We’re happy to announce that Wondery — an modern podcast writer with a monitor file of making and producing top-rated podcasts — has signed an settlement to hitch Amazon Music,” the e-commerce big stated in saying the deal Wednesday. “With Amazon Music, Wondery will have the ability to present much more high-quality, modern content material and proceed their mission of bringing a world of leisure and information to their audiences, wherever they pay attention.”

The deal has but to shut, pending standard closing circumstances. In line with Amazon, “When the deal closes, nothing will change for listeners, and so they’ll proceed to have the ability to entry Wondery podcasts by a 123 of suppliers.”

This previous June, Wondery founder and CEO Hernan Lopez advised Selection that the corporate had about 20 million month-to-month distinctive listeners.

The acquisition of Wondery is a part of Amazon’s technique to monetize the podcast gold rush — and maintain tempo with Spotify’s push into podcasting. In September, Amazon Music launched a number of million episodes of free podcasts and introduced a slate of authentic podcasts being produced completely for Amazon Music, together with reveals from DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith and Dan Patrick. As well as, Amazon-owned Audible just lately added about 100,000 podcast reveals, encompassing 5 million episodes.

“It is a pivotal second to develop the Amazon Music providing past music as listener habits evolve,” Amazon stated in saying the Wondery pact. “Wondery is already delighting listeners with its assortment of immersive podcasts, and the corporate is evolving this leisure medium into a really new and thrilling expertise.”

Wondery’s authentic reveals embrace “Joe Unique: Tiger King,” “Dr. Dying,” “Unhealthy Batch,” “The Shrink Subsequent Door,” “Enterprise Wars,” “American Historical past Tellers,” “Tides of Historical past,” “The Day by day Smile” and “Imagined Life.”

Wondery had raised about $15 million so far. The corporate’s buyers embrace Lerer Hippeau, Greycroft, BDMI, Advancit Capital, Water Tower Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures and Waverley Capital, the VC agency shaped by Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Luminari Capital’s Daniel Leff.

Lopez, previously CEO of twenty first Century Fox’s Fox Worldwide Channels, based L.A.-based Wondery in 2016 with the mission of manufacturing high-quality scripted and unscripted podcast leisure.

A key income stream for Wondery has been adapting its hottest authentic podcasts for TV. Common Content material Productions, for instance, is growing a “Joe Unique” present based mostly on the Wondery podcast with Kate McKinnon set to star and govt produce and likewise is producing a sequence adaptation of Wondery’s “Dr. Dying” for NBCUniversal’s Peacock, with Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin set to star.

Within the take care of Amazon, Wondery was suggested by funding financial institution LionTree, which additionally suggested on SiriusXM’s acquisition of podcast community and producer Stitcher and the New York Instances’ deal for Serial Productions.