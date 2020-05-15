Amazon Adds Vidya Balan, Jyotika, Keerthy Suresh Titles to India slate – Variety

Amazon Prime Video has snagged what had been one of the crucial anticipated theatrical motion pictures of India’s summer season launch calendar – Sony Photos Networks Productions and Abundantia Leisure’s U.Okay. and India-set “Shakuntala Devi: Human Pc.” The movie is a biopic of a mathematical genius with Vidya Balan (“Tumhari Sulu”) within the title position, co-starring Sanya Malhotra (“Dangal”), and directed by Anu Menon (“Ready”).

The movie is one in every of six additions to its direct-to-streaming line up. The additions star a few of India’s prime feminine performing expertise, together with Jyotika, Keerthy Suresh and Aditi Rao Hydari and span 5 languages.

On Thursday, Amazon revealed that “Gulabo Sitabo,” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, would bypass a theatrical launch and premiere instantly on the service. The six new titles will equally bow instantly on the service, as cinemas stay shuttered throughout India due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Streaming first is Tamil-language courtroom drama “Ponmagal Vandhal,” starring Jyotika (“Jackpot”), that may debut Might 29, adopted by Hindi-language dramatic comedy “Gulabo Sitabo” on June 12. Subsequent up is Telugu and Tamil-language thriller “Penguin,” starring Keerthy Suresh (“Mahanati”) that may premiere June 19. Kannada-language crime thriller “Legislation,” starring debutante Ragini Chandran and Siri Prahlad (“Ondu Shikariya Kathe”) follows on June 26.

Kannada-language comedy “French Biryani,” starring fashionable comic Danish Sait (“Humble Politician Nograj”) as a rickshaw driver on a highway journey with a French vacationer performed by Sal Yusuf (“Take Off”), bows July 24.

Malayalam-language genre-bender “Soofiyum Sujathayum” that mixes parts of musicals, thrillers and romances, stars Aditi Rao Hydari (“Chekka Chivantha Vaanam”) and Jayasurya (“Anveshanam”). No streaming date has but been introduced for this or for “Human Pc.”

“Prime Video with its deep penetration in India, with viewership throughout over 4,000 cities and cities, and its world-wide attain in additional than 200 nations and territories, will give a big world launch footprint to these movies,” stated Gaurav Gandhi, director and nation GM, Amazon Prime Video India.