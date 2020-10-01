Amazon and Netflix, Reveal Tamil-Language Anthology Films

Video streaming giants, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have stepped up their efforts to penetrate the Tamil-language market by asserting launch of anthology movies within the language by main filmmakers.

Tamil is without doubt one of the dominant movie, TV and streaming markets in India and content material within the language can also be consumed in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, U.Ok., U.S., Canada, the Center East, Western Europe and Australia, the place there are vital segments of Tamil audio system.

Amazon’s “Putham Pudhu Kaalai” is an anthology of 5 Tamil brief movies that includes tales of affection, new beginnings, second probabilities, and hope, set and filmed within the occasions of the COVID-19 lockdown. The movies embrace “Reunion” directed by Rajiv Menon (“Madras Beats”) starring Andrea Jeremiah “(Vada Chennai”), Leela Samson (“OK Kanmani”) and Carnatic music vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan; “Espresso, Anybody?” directed by and starring Suhasini Mani Ratnam (Tribeca-winner “Tryst With Future”), Anu Hasan (“Hollyoaks”) and Shruti Haasan (“Treadstone”); and “Miracle” directed by Karthik Subbaraj (“Petta”) that includes Bobby Simha (“Agni Devi”) and Muthu Kumar (“Pattas”).

The Amazon anthology additionally contains “Ilamai Idho Idho” directed by Sudha Kongara (Amazon unique “Soorarai Pottru”) starring Jayaram (“Marconi Mathai”), Kalidas Jayaram (“Poomaram”), Urvashi (“Aravindante Athidhikal”) and Kalyani Priyadarshan (“Varane Avashyamund”); and “Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum,” directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon (“Queen”) starring M.S. Bhaskar (“Sivaji: The Boss”) and Ritu Varma (“Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal”).

“Putham Pudhu Kaalai” streams from Oct. 16.

The Netflix anthology, titled “Paava Kadhaigal,” options shorts by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Sudha Kongara, whose work additionally options within the Amazon anthology. As well as, there are shorts by Vetrimaaran (“Visaaranai”) and Vignesh Shivan (“Thaanaa Serndha Koottam”). Whereas the streamer didn’t launch particulars of particular person shorts, they’re united across the theme of “how love, delight and honor affect advanced relationships.” The anthology incorporates a stellar ensemble solid, together with Anjali (Amazon unique “Nishabdham”), Bhavani Sre (“Ka Pae Ranasingham”), Kalki Koechlin (“Sacred Video games”) Prakash Raj (“Sarileru Neekevvaru”), Sai Pallavi (“Premam”), Shanthnu Bhagyaraj (“Vaanam Kottattum”) and Simran (“Petta”).

The anthology is produced by ex-Disney India head Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films (“Uri: The Surgical Strike”) and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Leisure (“Lust Tales”). A streaming date has not been introduced.

India’s southern languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, account for 44% of the nation’s field workplace and 48% of tv movie viewing.

Whereas Amazon made a splash lately, asserting a number of direct to streaming premium south Indian titles , rival Disney Plus Hotstar has an unlimited library within the southern languages and Netflix is steadily accumulating southern content material.