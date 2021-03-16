Amazon Announces First Italian Original Film, YA Comedy ‘Canine Years’

Amazon Studios has revealed its first Italian authentic movie, the younger grownup comedy “Anni da cane” (Canine Years), directed by Fabio Mollo, whose Mafia drama “South is Nothing” went to Berlin.

The movie, which has simply began manufacturing, is written by Mary Stella Brugiati and Alessandro Bosi, and produced by Infamous Photos. It can launch completely on Amazon Prime Video this autumn in 240 international locations and territories worldwide.

“Canine Years” tells the story of Stella, a slipshod, cynical, imaginative and tormented teenage lady. “After a life-changing automotive accident involving a canine, she convinces herself she should rely her age in canine years: one 12 months of her life counts for seven, and now that she’s turning sixteen, she is a centennial. For that reason, Stella thinks she has not a lot time left to dwell and pens a bucket listing of all of the issues she wish to obtain earlier than she dies,” reads the supplied synopsis.

The movie’s casting hasn’t but been disclosed.

“We’re excited to bolster the thriving Amazon Scripted Originals slate in Europe with this distinctive Italian story,” stated Georgia Brown, head of European Originals at Amazon Studios, in a press release.

“Canine Years” will add to a number of introduced scripted Amazon Studios reveals presently in manufacturing in Italy, together with “Bang Bang Child,” “Everyone Loves Diamonds” and “Vita da Carlo.”

The movie “marks an vital milestone for Amazon Studios in Italy”, added Nicole Morganti, head of Amazon Originals for Italy, who additionally famous that the streaming big is “excited to kick off our film manufacturing with a prestigious companion equivalent to Infamous Photos,” the increasing Italian distribution and manufacturing firm based and headed by Guglielmo Marchetti.