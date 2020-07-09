Amazon announces The Boys Comic-Con panel and new Amazon Virtual-Con

Amazon has introduced that it’s internet hosting 4 panels on the digital San Diego Comedian Con, which will even streamed on the newly launched Amazon Virtual-Con portal.

Amazon Unique’s 4 panels embody The Boys, Add, Reality Seekers, and the remake of Utopia, and will reportedly function over 30 sequence solid, creators and crew members.

In the meantime the brand-new Amazon Virtual-Con will present “an thrilling, new digital conference content material hub for followers to entry and interact with Amazon’s full vary of Comic-Con activations”.

Maybe much more excitingly, will probably be accessible to look at freed from cost to all followers, no matter whether or not you’re a Amazon Prime Video subscriber, from Thursday 23rd July to Sunday 26th July.

The announcement coincides with at this time’s earlier launch of The Boys season two teaser trailer, which sees the return of solid stars together with Karl City as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, and Anthony Starr because the horrifying Homelander (a creepy Superman allegory).

Within the trailer, Homelander seems to be testing out the superhero skills of his newly found son, and by fairly brutal strategies – by dropping the kid from the highest of a constructing.

In the meantime Add, which is returning for an already much-hyped second season, is written by Emmy-winner Greg Daniels and is ready sooner or later, when individuals can add their consciousness and get pleasure from an expensive afterlife.

The second season was confirmed in Could, and followers watching the upcoming digital San Diego Comedian Con panel will little doubt be speculating concerning the will-they-won’t-they relationship between Nathan (Robbie Amell) and his afterlife buyer consultant, Nora (Andy Allo) – notably after {that a} cliffhanger ending…

Danils mentioned of the recommission, “I’m thrilled to proceed an awesome relationship with Amazon Studios and this glorious solid and discover out what occurs subsequent to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world.”

