Amazon Bans TikTok From Employee Phones Over Security Concerns – Variety

UPDATED: Amazon instructed firm employees to delete TikTok from their telephones due to potential “safety dangers” earlier Friday — however the ecommerce big now says that was despatched by mistake.

“This morning’s electronic mail to a few of our workers was despatched in error,” an Amazon spokesman stated in a press release to Variety. “There isn’t any change to our insurance policies proper now with regard to TikTok.”

Within the earlier message, Amazon instructed staff that TikTok, the short-form video app owned by Chinese language web firm ByteDance, shouldn’t be used on any gadget that may entry Amazon’s electronic mail system. The e-mail to employees concerning TikTok was first reported by the New York Instances.

“Resulting from safety dangers, the TikTok app is now not permitted on cellular units that entry Amazon electronic mail,” the Amazon notification had stated. Amazon had about 840,000 workers worldwide as of the top of the primary quarter.

Earlier, in a press release to Variety, a TikTok spokesperson stated, “Whereas Amazon didn’t talk to us earlier than sending their electronic mail, and we nonetheless don’t perceive their issues, we welcome a dialogue so we are able to tackle any points they might have and allow their staff to proceed taking part in our group. We’re proud that tens of hundreds of thousands of People flip to TikTok for leisure, inspiration, and connection, together with lots of the Amazon workers and contractors who’ve been on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

The TikTok rep added, “Person safety is of the utmost significance to TikTok — we’re absolutely dedicated to respecting the privateness of our customers.”

This week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the U.S. authorities is taking a look at someway banning TikTok — in addition to different apps from Chinese language firms — additionally over issues that the Chinese language authorities might probably have entry to non-public consumer information.

In response to Pompeo’s remarks, TikTok claimed that the corporate has “by no means offered consumer knowledge to the Chinese language authorities, nor would we achieve this if requested.”

ByteDance simply employed former Disney exec Kevin Mayer as CEO of TikTok (and COO of ByteDance), primarily based out of L.A. In a latest webcast, Mayer acknowledged the problems TikTok faces given its Chinese language mum or dad firm. “There are a whole lot of politics occurring,” Mayer stated, talking throughout a Creatv College webinar final month. He claimed, “We’re not actually a Chinese language firm.”

The federal government of India banned TikTok and dozens of different Chinese language apps final week, coming amid a border battle between the 2 international locations. In the meantime, TikTok has now disabled its app for customers in Hong Kong, after China imposed a nationwide safety legislation that expands authorities officers’ skill to observe and block web content material.

Individually, the U.S. Justice Division and FTC are at the moment investigating whether or not TikTok has continued to violate child-privacy legal guidelines. Final 12 months the FTC final 12 months entered into an settlement underneath which TikTok paid a $5.7 million wonderful and promised adjust to the Kids’s On-line Privateness Safety Act (COPPA). However this spring, 20 advocacy teams alleged TikTok was nonetheless breaking the legislation.