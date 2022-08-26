Amazon buys EA: this rumor triggers the company’s shares on the stock market

Information that appeared today in the US press advances an operation that could be announced today.

The ‘gaming’ industry is in the process of consolidation, with large companies in the sector expanding their control with Embracer, PlayStation, Tencent y Xbox as protagonists of most of the operations. But in the last few hours, information speaks of a strong interest from Amazon for becoming a key player in the sector. Specifically, it talks about an impending EA purchase announcement.

As published, the announcement of the acquisition of Electronic Arts by the company founded by Jeff Bezos could arrive as soon as today. At the moment no details of the operation have been revealed, although it is to be expected that there will be talk of very high figures taking into account the business that EA moves each year, with successful franchises such as FIFA (EA Sports FC), Apex Legends and a long and so on.

The news has been advanced this morning by GLHF.gg, a news agency focused on video game content, but there were already rumors for a few months. Specifically, in May we learned that EA almost merged with NBCUniversal in the spring, a frustrated agreement that did not deter the top managers of Electronic Arts from looking for other large companies, including Amazon itself.

