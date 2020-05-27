Amazon Buys Ella Balinska Supernatural Film ‘Run Sweetheart Run’ – Variety

In as we speak’s movie information roundup, the Sundance supernatural movie “Run Sweetheart Run” finds a house, Sundance programmer David Courier retires and “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” will get per week of free screenings.

ACQUISITION

Amazon Studios has purchased Shana Feste’s supernatural movie, “Run Sweetheart Run,” starring Ella Balinska, from Blumhouse Productions and Automatik. It is going to launch worldwide solely on Amazon Prime Video.

The thriller premiered earlier this 12 months on the Sundance Film Pageant and was set to be proven at SXSW earlier than it was cancelled. Written and directed by Feste, “Run Sweetheart Run” additionally stars Pilou Asbæk, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Clark Gregg and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Balinska performs a single mom who goes on a blind date that turns violent and has to get house on foot by Los Angeles as she’s pursued by her date.

“As loopy as audiences might discover the movie protagonist’s expertise, I wrote and directed a movie that’s based mostly on a really private story for me and I’m thrilled {that a} international viewers may have the possibility to see it quickly on Amazon Prime,” mentioned Feste. “I’m additionally grateful to my buddies at Common and Blumhouse for his or her never-ending assist of the movie.

Associated Tales

“Run Sweetheart Run” is a separate acquisition that’s not lined beneath the beforehand introduced Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Tv slate of eight titles. The information was first reported by Deadline.

SUNDANCE RETIREMENT

The Sundance Institute has introduced that veteran programmer David Courier is retiring after twenty years as of June 30.

Courier has been the lead programmer of Sundance Film Pageant: London, a submit he’s held since its inception in 2012. He has additionally been the author, director and producer of the Sundance Awards Present for the previous 13 years. He oversaw public programming for all Institute applications since 2010.

Throughout his tenure on the institute, Courier has represented Sundance internationally by serving on juries, talking on panels and dealing to domesticate relationships with movie commissions, business, and artists world wide. He was set to function a member of the L’Oreille d’or Documentary Jury on the 2020 Cannes Film Pageant this Could, however appears ahead to Cannes 2021. He’s the previous co-director of programming at Outfest.

FREE SHOWINGS

BrightFocus Basis will maintain a free-to-the-public digital presentation of the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice” on June 4-10.

The showings will function an introduction from producer James Keach, and interviews with key scientists discussing their present analysis.

“I consider within the energy and promise of science to finish illness and save lives, and because of this I’m glad to showcase each the transcendent fantastic thing about Linda’s voice on this movie in addition to the daring, groundbreaking analysis of BrightFocus,” Keach mentioned.

Constructed from interviews over 50 years, Ronstadt narrates the movie that paperwork her profession from her early days in Tucson, Ariz., by her untimely 2011 retirement on account of Parkinson’s illness.