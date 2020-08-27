Amazon confirm The Grand Tour will still travel the globe: “The guys are fearless and will go anyplace!”

There’s no denying the TV business has taken a knock not too long ago as a result of the coronavirus, which has put filming on maintain for a lot of exhibits.

Resulting from the pandemic, filming for The Grand Tour was delivered to a standstill, after simply the first episode of season 4, Seaman, aired on Amazon Prime Video.

However though we would have to attend a little bit for the new episodes to air, it feels like there’s heaps in retailer for The Grand Tour’s return, with a spokesperson confirming extra episodes of the leisure sequence.

Talking at the Edinburgh TV Competition, Director of European Originals, Georgia Brown, revealed that regardless of the difficulties with travelling in the present local weather, there’d be extra episodes of The Grand Tour coming.

And it’s all right down to the laborious work and resistance of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James Could.

Brown defined: “Of all of our expertise, these guys are fearless. They will go anyplace, they will do something. So no, it continues. We now have extra Grand Tour coming, we’ve got extra of their particular person tasks coming.”

“Each single present has been impacted, nevertheless it’s not stopping our ambition to go round the world and movie in these unimaginable locations.”

Insisting The Grand Tour will be only a “grand” as earlier years, she added: “We’re not downsizing, put it that approach.”

The first episode, Seaman, dropped on Friday, 13th December, and the remaining episodes have been set to comply with at a later date.

Resulting from the present pandemic, nevertheless, manufacturing was placed on maintain.

Clarkson not too long ago hinted that the sequence may very well be again on screens very quickly, after sharing a put up to his Instagram.

Sharing an image of himself and his two co-stars, socially distant however still very a lot on set and raring to go, he wrote: “At present’s vital work. Planning the subsequent journey.”

And it didn’t take lengthy for followers to touch upon the picture, with one taking to Reddit to announce: “They’re again!”

We will’t wait!

The Grand Tour is about to return to Amazon Prime Video. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.