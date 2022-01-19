Amazon confirms the discharge date of The Boys Gifts: Diabolical, the anthology collection set within the universe of the collection

Amazon has introduced that the premiere of The Boys Gifts: Diabolical will happen subsequent March 4 on Top Video.

It’s an animated anthology collection set within the universe of The Boys, the a success Amazon collection that still not too long ago showed the premiere date of its 3rd season at the platform. The 8 episodes that may make up all of the collection shall be to be had at the similar day, March 4, so you’re going to no longer must watch for its of completion.

Every episode of The Boys Gifts: Diabolical shall be between 12 and 14 mins lengthy, every with its personal taste of animation.. In them we will uncover unpublished tales inside the universe of The Boys, with other characters. The minds at the back of those episodes shall be such thrilling names as Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

No additional main points had been disclosed about The Boys Gifts: Diabolical, so we will be able to have to attend till its premiere if we get extra details about some episodes. It’s identified that within the timeline, those episodes will narrate occasions previous to the tale this is instructed in the primary collection.

The premiere date for Season 3 of The Boys on Top Video was once not too long ago introduced thru a brand new teaser. As well as, right through this week additional info shall be launched at the Amazon animated collection which can be scheduled to premiere at the platform this 12 months.