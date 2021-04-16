Amazon Content Spending in 2020 Hit $11 Billion, Up 41%

Amazon spent a cool $11 billion on TV sequence, films and music for its Prime companies final yr, a rise of 41% from $7.8 billion in 2019, the ecommerce large disclosed in its annual report Thursday.

The overall content material spending contains licensing and manufacturing prices related to video and music provided to Amazon’s Prime members, in addition to prices related to digital subscriptions and content material that the corporate sells or rents, the corporate mentioned.

Amazon additionally reported that the full capitalized price of music and video content material (which is primarily launched) for the yr ended Dec. 31, 2020, was $6.8 billion, up 17% from the yr prior. A capitalized price is an expense added to the price foundation of a hard and fast asset on an organization’s steadiness sheet. Amazon famous that its content material licensing agreements embrace each fastened and variable fee schedules, and it amortizes these prices both on an accelerated foundation (based mostly on estimated utilization) or on a straight-line foundation.

The megabucks that the corporate is plowing into Prime Video and Amazon Music underscores Amazon’s purpose of turning into the worldwide digital leisure chief. Final month, Amazon inked a 10-year take care of the NFL nabbing unique rights to “Thursday Night time Soccer” beginning in 2023; the pact works out to $1.32 billion per yr, Sportico reported.

Whereas Amazon didn’t present a breakdown between video and music spending, the numbers present it’s upping the ante to compete with rivals together with Netflix. On a money foundation, Netflix spent $11.8 billion on streaming video content material in 2020, in contrast with $13.9 billion the yr prior, because the coronavirus halted productions for the higher a part of the yr. Nonetheless, like Amazon, Netflix additionally has content material funds due over a number of years, and people content material obligations totaled $19.2 billion on the finish of 2020.

Additionally Thursday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos introduced that the corporate has greater than 200 million Prime members worldwide — up from 150 million in January 2020. Bezos, who has led the corporate since its inception in 1994, is ready to relinquish the CEO function in the third quarter of 2021 whereas remaining govt chairman. Amazon Net Providers CEO Andy Jassy has been picked to exchange Bezos as Amazon’s chief govt.

The corporate doesn’t escape the variety of Prime members by nation or area, nor has it revealed particular numbers about Prime Video viewership. Within the U.S., Amazon Prime prices $119 per yr or $12.99 per thirty days.

For the total yr 2020, Amazon’s income elevated 38% to a report $386.1 billion, with the COVID-19 pandemic driving up gross sales for the corporate. Internet revenue practically doubled to $21.3 billion in contrast with internet revenue of $11.6 billion in 2019.