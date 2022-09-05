Amazon Day: the urgency of saving the lungs of the planet

This area of ​​the planet could stop being a receptor of carbon dioxide to become an emitter of this gas (Christian Braga)

The alarms sound louder and louder. Scientific studies add data and warnings regarding the urgency with which it is necessary to address deforestation in the Amazon. Such is the situation that this area of ​​the planet could stop being a receptor of carbon dioxide to become an emitter of this gas one of the culprits of the climate crisis.

Since the beginning of this century the Amazon has lost 30% of its CO2 absorption capacity, and recent studies indicate that the forest may be emitting more carbon than it absorbs. Recent satellite data, released by the Brazilian Space Agency, suggests that in the first half of 2022, the Brazilian Amazon experienced the highest deforestation rates since 2016, the equivalent of an area five times the size of New York.

This and other data will be presented from today, which Amazon Day is celebrated , by civil society organizations to raise awareness about the situation that this region of the planet is going through. The biome covers the territory of nine countries: Brazil, Guyana, Venezuela, Bolivia, French Guiana, Colombia, Peru, Suriname and Ecuador.

But why is it essential to preserve this biome? The reasons are various and they are all interrelated: the most important is, perhaps, that there 20% of the fresh water on the planet and 6% of the oxygen are generated, two fundamental elements for the life of living beings, including man. The Amazon encompasses the world’s largest tropical forest and is home to at least 10% of known biodiversity. It contains around 40,000 species of plants and animals; 2500 varieties of fish. Between 1999 and 2009, 1,200 species of plants and vertebrates were identified for the first time. From a coin-sized pink-ringed frog to a 13-foot-long anaconda.

And there is a fact that is crucial for Latin America: the region’s rivers represent between 15% and 16% of the total river discharge into the world’s oceans. The Amazon plays a key role in regulating the climate of South America, even influencing the region’s rainfall regime.

Researcher Luciana Gatti, from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), warns of the damage caused by deforestation: “ We are destroying our rain factory. To get an idea, the Amazon throws into the atmosphere an amount of water almost equal to what the Amazon River throws into the sea every day . It’s a lot of water! The tree collects liquid from the ground and releases it into the atmosphere as a vapor. This is an extremely important system for the formation of rain. In addition, the mass of air that comes from the Atlantic Ocean and enters Brazil through the north coast brings the humidity that causes the rains, and it is necessary to have the replacement of this water vapor to continue raining along the path of this air mass. And this replacement occurs in the forest. Only that we have already deforested the Amazon by 20%. So the replenishment of this air mass with water vapor is decreasing in the most deforested regions.”

Gatti adds: “The Amazon acts as protection against climate change, because in addition to producing rain, it cools the temperature. By extracting water from the ground and releasing it into the atmosphere in the form of vapour, the tree needs energy. This energy is taken from the environment in the form of heat, causing cooling. Imagine a forest full of trees. It’s cool and nice, right? Now think of this forest with all the trees cut down. What do you think will happen to the temperature? Will go up. That is what happens in the Amazon and everywhere. In addition, the forest absorbs carbon, something that also helps contain changes in the climate.”

The researcher’s explanations and studies are part of the Plena Mata platform, a partnership between Natura, Mapbiomas, InfoAmazonia and Hacklab, which provides information and data on deforestation in an accessible way, with the aim of drawing attention to the issue and mobilize society around forest conservation and regeneration initiatives.

“At Natura we decided several years ago to work hard on deforestation. Together with other organizations we launched this awareness tool. We are interested in seeing what is happening. It is necessary to understand that it is not about thinking about whether it is nature or man, it is possible to understand that economic processes can be developed with the least impact on ecosystems, in a region that provides 75% of the humidity of America of the South and how it is related to the droughts that Argentina is suffering today, for example,” said Sabina Zaffora, Natura Sustainability Manager for Latin America.

“Interdependence has no borders, the pandemic has already shown it. We have to work as a region and prove that there are possible economic models. This is not only for future generations but for our present. For us Amazonia is the differential, uniting nature with man. It is our great factory of bioingredients, added to the innovation and collaboration of ancestral knowledge in an area inhabited by 47 million people”, added Zaffora.

The Amazon provides an ancient scientific and cultural experience: “In Brazil alone, 200 languages ​​are spoken. It is not only a question of biodiversity of plants and animals”, Christopher Anderson, a Conicet researcher and one of the main authors of the Regional Assessment of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) for America, highlighted in an interview with Infobae.

The Living Planet report, carried out by the WWF, calculates that the first human settlements in the Amazon appeared more than 10,000 years ago. Since then, Amazonian peoples have developed lifestyles integrated with the benefits and constraints of the tropical forest. Today, according to experts, some 350 aboriginal communities live in that area.

Between today and the day after tomorrow, indigenous leaders from the nine countries of the Amazon basin (Brazil, Guyana, Venezuela, Bolivia, French Guiana, Colombia, Peru, Suriname and Ecuador) will meet at the V Summit of Indigenous Peoples: Solutions for a Living Amazon, in Lima, Peru, where they will present new research and define strategies to protect the Amazon biome. The findings that will be presented at the summit will reveal that this pattern of deforestation is affecting not only Brazil, but all Amazonian countries, impacting climate change globally.

