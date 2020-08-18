Amazon Debuts Trailer for Stacey Abrams Voting Rights Documentary

MONDAY, AUG. 17

Amazon Unveils Footage of Stacey Abrams Documentary

Amazon Studios has launched a strong trailer for the Stacey Abrams voting rights documentary “All In: The Struggle for Democracy,” lower than three months earlier than the Nov. three election.

“If the ability of the precise to vote was really made accessible to everybody in America, it might change the way forward for this nation,” Abrams asserts within the three-minute promotional clip, launched Monday.

The movie shall be launched in theaters on Sept. 9 and on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 18. Abrams ran because the Democratic Get together’s nominee within the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia and was the primary Black girl to be a major-party gubernatorial nominee in the USA. She narrowly misplaced to Republican Brian Kemp, who was accused by Abrams of voter suppression actions after he refused to resign as secretary of state whereas campaigning for governor.

Magnolia Buys ‘Some Form of Heaven’ Documentary

Magnolia Photos has purchased worldwide rights, excluding Canada, from Los Angeles Media Fund to director Lance Oppenheim’s documentary characteristic debut “Some Form of Heaven.”

The movie, produced by Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa, The New York Instances and Los Angeles Media Fund (which financed the movie), profiles the surreal world of The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement group, situated in Central Florida. “Some Form of Heaven” premiered on the Sundance Movie Competition in January.

“’Some Form of Heaven’ is a exceptional achievement from a placing new voice in movie,” mentioned Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles. “Lance Oppenheim demonstrates an unimaginable command of his craft and extra importantly, a clear-eyed imaginative and prescient of the world round him. It additionally makes me need to be taught pickleball.”

Black Bear Hires Leigh Kittay, Launches TV Division

Black Bear Photos has employed Leigh Kittay as head of movie with duty for persevering with to develop the corporate’s slate of characteristic movies.

She beforehand served as head of movie for Noah Hawley’s 26 Keys and govt produced “Lucy within the Sky.” She beforehand labored at Parkes+MacDonald Productions and at J.J. Abrams’ “Dangerous Robotic” engaged on “Mission: Inconceivable — Ghost Protocol,” “Cloverfield” and “Misplaced.”

Ben Stillman, who has been at Black Bear because the firm’s inception, will transition from characteristic movie to run Black Bear’s newly created unbiased TV studio, Black Bear Tv. Black Bear TV lately introduced it had optioned the rights to Irish author Naoise Dolan’s debut novel “Thrilling Instances.” Black Bear Photos additionally promoted Michael Heimler to Head of Manufacturing and Finance.