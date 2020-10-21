Amazon Delivery Boy Held For Cheating: The delivery boy sold the customer’s phone to someone else, complained and then …

A delivery boy from an online shopping company sold the customer’s phone to someone else and then updated the goods delivered to the status. On Wednesday, police said that they had arrested the delivery boy on charges of cheating. According to the police, a complaint was received on Monday about an Amazon delivery boy in Kotla Mubarakpur. Also Read – Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discount up to 34 thousand rupees on these cool smartphones, chance is good

The complainant had alleged that on 1 October, a delivery boy arrived in Kidwai Nagar to deliver his mobile phone, which he had ordered from Amazon. Instead of giving the mobile, the delivery boy told the complainant that his order had been canceled by Amazon and he would get the money back soon. Also wrote about delivery of mobile in delivery status. Also Read – Amazon train ticket booking service: Now book train tickets from Amazon, including cashback, these benefits will be available

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Thakur said, ‘A raid was conducted in the case and delivery boy Manoj was apprehended. Manoj, 22, lives in Jawahar Camp in Kirti Nagar in New Delhi. At the same time, the mobile has been recovered from the person named Dharamvir, which was sold by the accused Manoj. Also Read – Coronavirus: Barossa Corona havoc on Amazon, about 20,000 workers infected with Corona virus

Manoj said that due to the need of money, he intentionally showed the company about the mobile phone being delivered in the status and kept the phone with him.

(Input: IANS)