Amazon desires The Wheel of Time to be with us for a very long time: what books does it intend to conform?

If you already know Robert Jordan’s top fable e book saga, The Wheel of Time, you almost certainly know something: it is a very, very lengthy franchise. However Amazon desires to hide all of it with its tv adaptation, even the prequel.

In an interview with IGN, Amazon Studios co-director of tv Vernon Sanders instructed us that the corporate is recently targeted at the provide, however that would like for the sequence to finally end up encompassing all 14 books of The Wheel of Time and the prequel.

“Our superb is to paintings with [el showrunner] Rafe [Judkin] and the workforce in the entire saga“, He mentioned. “Clearly that is some distance off. So we’re desirous about the place we’re at the moment. And Rafe and the workforce simply shared the primary few episodes of season two, and I want I may give it to everybody straight away. They’re simply nice“.

The Wheel of Time was once renewed for a 2nd season previous this 12 months, ahead of the primary even premiered. Sanders attributes this truth to Judkins’ nice paintings and paintings at the sequence up to now:

“That was once merely in accordance with Rafe’s inventive conviction and paintings in season one, and his free up and design for season two and past was once so compelling that we had each self belief that we had a display that individuals would like and insist. proceed”, He mentioned. “So that is all a affirmation of our instincts, nevertheless it actually is a credit score to Rafe and the paintings they’re doing.“.

Sanders additionally tells us that the primary 3 episodes of the sequence “lor they did rather well“relating to target audience and that new episodes since then have had a “fantastic expansion” with “loads of hundreds of thousands of transmissions“International for the sequence, a declare this is supported by way of Nielsen’s document of one.16 billion mins of viewing time for the premiere. He additionally many times discussed the”top final touch charges“, pronouncing that the wheel of time occupied a spot”very top“for an Amazon sequence up to now relating to audience who endured to observe the sequence after it began.

The Wheel of Time premieres the following day, December 24, the final episode of its first season on Amazon Top Video.