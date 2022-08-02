Amazon Drive has a closing date. We answer four questions from users about the destination of their files

Amazon Drivethe personal cloud storage service of the company founded by Jeff Bezos, has its days numbered: last Friday, the company announced that will close its doors on December 31, 2023, after 11 years in operation. This will happen whether you have a free 5 GB account or if you are a user of one of the paid plans.





The goal of this unexpected closure? Boost Amazon Photos, intended for hosting photos and videos. But, What if we have been using it to save other kinds of files? Well then, we will have to think about how to put them in a safe place, either on an external drive or in other competing cloud services.

Will I be able to continue using Amazon Drive without problems until December 31, 2023?

No, Amazon Drive will lose features before December 31 of next year. Although that is the date of its definitive and total closure, the user experience will progressively degrade until that moment arrives.

Without going further, On October 31 of this year, we will witness the removal of the mobile app from the iOS and Android stores. A few months later, from January 31, 2023, new files can no longer be uploaded on the platform, although we did see and download them already uploaded to it.

What will happen to the photos and videos that I have stored in Amazon Drive?

If you are an Amazon Photos user, you will see that those video and image files that you uploaded to Amazon Drive are now available also through ‘photos’, and they will remain so once you close ‘Drive’. Any functionality regarding those files that we enjoyed on the outgoing platform will be lost when only Amazon Photos remains. But, we repeat: this only applies to videos and photos.

And what will happen to the rest of the files hosted on Amazon Drive?

If you have audio files, Office documents, ebooks, compressed files, or in general, anything other than images and videos, Amazon has made it very clear that its ‘Photos’ service will not help you, and come December 31, 2023 your files will be lost like tears in the rain. In such a way that it will be you who must be aware of downloading the threatened files to your computer (mobile or desktop) before that happens.

The download system is the usual one, since Amazon will not enable any tools to automate your move to another service, but we can perform a simultaneous download of all our content if we select all the folders and click on ‘Download’: everything will be downloaded as a single .zip file.

However, you should keep in mind that the Amazon Drive mobile app has a limitation when downloading large filesso those will need to be downloaded from a desktop computer.





If I signed up for a payment plan on Amazon Drive, will I get some of that money back?

According to the company, “if you decide to cancel your paid storage plan before your subscription ends, you may be eligible for a refund“, so yes (as vague as that last sentence is), although Amazon has not given any other instructions on how to request such a refund.