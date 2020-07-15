Amazon drops trailer for new “brutal” series The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

Amazon Prime Video has premiered the trailer for the actually brutal new series of The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, that includes 66 groups from 30 international locations traversing the backwaters of the South Pacific nation.

Judging by the trailer, present producers have gone to excessive lengths to search out probably the most difficult and gruelling elements of the gorgeous nation for their newest expedition.

The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji is a 10-episode journey series, hosted by Bear Grylls, by which 66 groups will race continuous for 11 days, 24 hours a day, throughout a whole bunch of miles of rugged Fijian terrain together with mountains, jungles, rivers, and ocean.

Eco-Challenge Fiji options probably the most numerous line-up of entrants ever and consists of groups from India, led by twin sisters Tashi and Nungshi Malik, Brazil, Canada, Guatemala and quite a few teams from america, equivalent to an American household who’re racing with their father, an Alzheimer’s sufferer, and the primary African-American staff to ever enter. Workforce Namako is a staff of Fijian athletes, plus an Australian, and, after all, have the house benefit.

Just one staff can win the expedition and the trailer incorporates a surfeit of struggling and casualties limping out of the race.

Present runner Lisa Hennessy stated on Instagram: “I’m a bit emotional sharing this publish. In 1995 I began engaged on eco problem as a child new to California. This manufacturing modified the trail of my life. I’m so excited that we’re bringing it again! Thanks to everybody who’s a part of it – the crew, athletes and the folks of Fiji.”

For British government producer Mark Burnett it marks a return to the genesis of the trendy journey problem series he created. The creator of Survivor and The Apprentice first filmed Eco-Challenge in 1995 and it proved to be the template for out of doors problem TV series that adopted.

All 10 episodes of The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji launch on Amazon Prime Video on August 14.

