Amazon finally breaks into Spanish football: LaLiga SmartBank will also be seen on Prime Video

We knew that the rights to LaLiga Santander in its payment method were held by Movistar and DAZN, we also knew that Mediapro took over the open game so that we can watch it on GOL. But with two weeks to go until the start of the season, we needed to know where we could see LaLiga SmartBank. And that doubt has just been cleared.

LaLiga has already announced that it would market the Second Division matches on its own and on a non-exclusive basis. What has caused that? That, suddenly, up to nine operators have confirmed their acquisition and that another “non-operator” besides DAZNhas entered the scene. For the first time in history, Amazon will broadcast football live in Spain.

Up to 10 platforms will give the Second matches

LaLiga has confirmed it today: Spanish soccer fans As of this season, they will be able to choose between Movistar and Orange offers to watch LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank in full, DAZN to watch half of LaLiga Santander, and also, a large number of operators and platforms to enjoy LaLiga SmartBank.

In the next season, the Second Division will have the dedicated channel LaLiga SmartBank TV with which LaLiga intends to have a greater reach and reach a greater number of users. This channel will offer, in addition to the 11 live matches of each day, the six matches of the play-offs for promotion to First, summaries and programs of highlights weekly.

The LaLiga SmartBank TV channel can be seen on several operators from August 12 and on Amazon Prime Video from September

And where can we watch LaLiga SmartBank TV? Starting August 12, on Orange, on Movistar and on Telecable. As of September, other brands of the MásMóvil Group will gradually be incorporated into the broadcasts and, out of the operators, Amazon. This means that, for the first time, the e-commerce giant will also include the Segunda matches live in its Prime Video content offer.

Amazon finally gets its head into the Spanish LaLiga

Rumors about Amazon’s interest in Spanish football date back to 2018. Last year, in addition, it was leaked that LaLiga was already negotiating with Amazon so that, from 2022, it would offer some First and Second matches via Prime Videothe streaming service included in the Amazon Prime subscription.

If we take into account that, in other European countries, DAZN, Sky and Amazon do offer national and European competitions of the beautiful sport, the operators soccer output It didn’t seem crazy. And now we know that, finally, this output has been partially consummated in Spain.

In the next season, which starts on August 12, the only alternatives to watch all the football will continue to be Movistar and Orange, but at least on DAZN we will be able to see half of each day of the First Division and on Amazon Prime Video we will be able to enjoy the new LaLiga SmartBank TV channel with all Second Division matches (including the promotion phase to First).

But of course, everything in life has a price and the cost of football rights is very high. The acquisition of part of LaLiga Santander by DAZN has pushed the platform to create new packages, and the announcement that Amazon will offer LaLiga SmartBank comes just a few days after Jeff Bezos’ company confirmed a price increase in Spain .

Although Amazon has justified this increase by inflation, the truth is that that increase will become effective in September, just when the LaLiga SmartBank TV channel will be incorporated into Prime Video content. In any case, it must be recognized that both DAZN and Amazon are doing a lot on their part so that, little by little, Spanish football leaves the operators.

We will have to see what happens with the Copa del Rey (which until now we have seen on DAZN and Mediaset) and what happens next year with the rights of the Champions (in the hands of Movistar until 2024). At the moment, what we know is that Amazon is its owner in Italy, Germany and England, will it also keep them in Spain? Personally, I hope so.