Amazon Fire TV Boss Marc Whitten Exits to Join Unity

Marc Whitten, head of Amazon’s leisure units and companies group and former longtime Xbox exec, has left the e-commerce big to be a part of Unity Applied sciences as common supervisor of its Unity Create Options recreation growth division.

John Riccitiello, Unity’s president and CEO, introduced Whitten’s rent on the corporate’s earnings name earlier this month.

“Marc is an unbelievable chief on this planet of tech and leisure,” Riccitiello instructed analysts. “He brings quite a bit to Unity and his management will add to our capacity to develop and develop sooner within the months and years to come. So there’s all the time one thing occurring at Unity, however on this occasion, what we’re making an attempt to do is map and ensure that the chance is met with the flexibility to notice it.”

At Amazon, Whitten oversaw the corporate’s Fire TV, Fire Pill, Kindle, Amazon Luna gaming and Amazon Appstore companies. A rep for the corporate didn’t reply to a request for details about who has taken over his duties. His departure from Amazon was famous this week by trade advisor Matthew Ball, former head of technique at Amazon Studios.

Prior to becoming a member of Amazon in June 2016, Whitten spent two years at smart-speaker firm Sonos as chief product officer.

Whitten beforehand labored at Microsoft for 17 years. He was a part of the founding staff that launched the primary Xbox videogame console in 2001, finally rising to the rank of company VP and chief product officer for Xbox. He’s additionally “basically the founding father of Xbox Reside, there from the very starting,” as Riccitiello put it.

Unity develops and sells a platform for creating and working interactive, real-time 3D content material. For full-year 2020, the corporate reported income of $772.4 million, up 43% 12 months over 12 months, and narrowed adjusted working loss to -$50.6 million (versus -$91.8 million the 12 months prior). The Unity Create Options section competes in opposition to proprietary recreation engines constructed in-house by massive recreation studios, in addition to Epic Video games’ Unreal Engine.