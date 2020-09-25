Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | release date, pre-order, price and more

Amazon’s annual launch occasion is happening tonight (twenty fourth September) and an entire host of recent merchandise have simply been introduced.

The most recent to affix Amazon’s leisure choices is the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite.

Costing simply £29.99, the Fire TV Stick Lite will allow you to stream in full-HD with HDR and it comes with a brand new Alexa Voice Distant Lite.

And since the Fire TV Stick is one in all Amazon’s best-selling units, the Fire TV Stick Lite will even be joined by a new-and-improved Fire TV Stick.

Introduced at Amazon’s Launch Occasion 2020, the brand new Fire TV Stick options HDR compatibility and Dolby Atmos assist for highly effective, full-HD streaming

It additionally contains the Alexa distant with devoted quantity, energy and mute buttons so you possibly can simply management your TV, soundbar and AV gear.

Each Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are 50% more highly effective than the earlier technology Fire TV Stick, whereas utilizing 50% much less energy. These two new merchandise be part of the Fire TV Stick 4K to finish Amazon’s sensible TV stick line-up.

Methods to pre-order the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon are but to disclose an actual release date, however have stated each the brand new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite will begin transport within the UK subsequent week.

Within the meantime, each the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite can be found to pre-order now.

Enthusiastic about Amazon Prime Day? Then be sure that to control Amazon’s Black Friday offers, too.