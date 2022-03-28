Amazon Games does not rule out bringing Lost Ark to consoles, although it will depend on the fans

The PC MMORPG from Smilegate and Amazon Games recently came to the West after being successful in South Korea.

Although Lost Ark had long enjoyed a great popularity in South Korea, the MMORPG has surpassed 20 million users worldwide, with the second highest peak of concurrent players in the history of Steam after its landing in the West at the hands of Amazon Games. The success of the Smilegate title has been limited to PCthe only platform on which it is at the moment, and from VG247 they have asked Amazon Games about their plans on a possible version for consoles.

On this possibility, the comparison is born from the adaptation to console that Blizzard carried out with Diablo III, another franchise that was also born designed for computers. “If Lost Ark for consoles is something fans really wantso I think both parties will consider!” Explained Soomin Park, responsible for the franchise at Amazon Games, referring to both them and Smilegate.

Although the answer is quite ambiguousthe fact that they have not ruled out an adaptation like the one we had with the Blizzard game is still encouraging. More blunt was the response from Amazon regarding New World, rejecting the possibility of the title coming to consoles “within the foreseeable future”.

Amazon Games publishes the game in the West, but does not own the IPIn the interview, Park recalled the issue of publishing rights, being Smilegate the owners of intellectual property, and Amazon Games the publisher of the game in the West. “This partnership allows us to bring the game to select regions in North America, Europe, Oceania and South America, but does not allow us to publish the game globally or in regions where it has not previously been available,” Park said. If you want to know more about the action RPG that has conquered millions of players around the world, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our Lost Ark analysis available.

More about: Lost Ark, Consoles, Amazon Games and MMORPG.