Amazon has closed Alexa (not that Alexa, but the historical ranking of websites)

Amazon acquired Alexa in 1999. Of course, the famous virtual assistant was still 15 years away from being announced; in fact, both Alexas only have in common being owned by Amazon. The Alexa we are talking about today is a web service launched in 1996, which began by collecting user browsing data in order to:

Make personalized website suggestions of interest.

Accomplish an up-to-date backup of the main sites s of the Internet (some time later it would become the basis of The Internet Archive).

Develop a ranking of the most popular websites of Internet.

The data was collected using the then-popular ‘Alexa toolbar’ —which was installed in web browsers—, as well as using scripts installed by web administrators —in a similar way to the current Google Analytics—.



Example of the Alexa Toolbar installed in Firefox, showing the position of the visited website in the global and national ranking.

After its acquisition by Amazon (for 250 million dollars, months before the outbreak of dotcom), Alexa focused on this last activity, becoming for many years the main reference of web popularity. And on top of this service, he also developed a complete set of payment tools dedicated to competitor analysis and auditing and web positioning.

As well, this historic WWW service has just been shut down (although it had already been announced in December 2021), after approximately 25 years in operation. Now when a user enters Alexa.com, they are met with the following ‘End of Service Notice’:

“We are retiring Alexa.com on May 1, 2022, after more than two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research and much more.

Access to Alexa data through the API will continue to be available to current customers until December 2022but neither new clients can be added nor the data will be updated during these remaining 7 months.

Why is Alexa closing now?

The possible reasons for the closure of Alexa (Amazon has not confirmed any) can be summarized in three sections:

consistency of branding: When searching for ‘Alexa’ on Google, most of the results referred to the digital assistant, but when Alexa.com appeared among the first results, also accompanied by the Amazon logo, it only caused confusion. And the assistant is a much more profitable service than the ‘old Alexa’, so it was obvious who had to be sacrificed.

Data representativeness: Alexa was ahead of the big search engines as a positioning reference, but now only those sites (Google, Bing, Baidu?) can count on accurate daily traffic data from the almost 2 billion existing websites. Alexa was based on mere samples of global traffic, whose representativeness had long been in doubt.

Cost effectiveness: Despite having, as we have said, paid clients, Alexa was always seen, first and foremost, as a free website ranking tracking service. Competitors like Ahrefs and SEMrush have been much more successful at positioning themselves as SEO services.