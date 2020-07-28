Amazon Joins BBC One on Pursuit of Love’ Series as Filming Begins

Amazon has come onboard the BBC One collection “The Pursuit of Love” from Emily Mortimer. Filming on the collection has now begun after it was delayed within the spring as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Written and directed by Mortimer, the three-episode collection adaptation of the Nancy Mitford novel of the identical title is ready in Europe between the 2 World Wars. It story follows Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her greatest buddy and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham).

Consumed by a need for love and marriage, the 2 ladies are on the hunt for the best husband. Their friendship is put to the check as Fanny settles for a gradual life and Linda decides to observe her coronary heart, to more and more wild and outrageous locations. The forged additionally contains Dominic West, Dolly Wells, Andrew Scott, Mortimer, and Beattie Edmondson.

The present will probably be filmed primarily across the Bristol and Bathtub space within the UK. It’s one of the primary productions to get rolling once more within the U.Ok. after the pandemic shut down bodily manufacturing for months.

“I’ve at all times beloved Nancy Mitford so once I was requested to adapt ‘The Pursuit of Love’ it was inconceivable to say no,” Mortimer stated. “It’s an outrageously humorous and trustworthy story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – nonetheless reads as a radical. I really feel privileged to be directing this present and dealing with the sensible groups at Open Guide, Moonage Photos, Amazon Studios and the BBC.”

Alongside Open Guide and Moonage, the present is produced by Rhonda Smith. Govt producers are Charles Collier, Matthew Learn and Frith Tiplady for Open Guide and Moonage Photos. The present has been commissioned for BBC One by Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content material and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama. Amazon Studios is co-producing inside the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. BBC Studios are the worldwide distributors and brokered the take care of Amazon Studios.