Amazon launch event 2020 UK time | new devices and what to expect

Whereas summer season is perhaps coming to an finish, autumn seems to be kicking off with an nearly countless record of new merchandise, from Apple’s new iPad 8 launch and Apple Watch 6 launch, to the PlayStation 5 pre-orders that are promoting out as quick because the Nintendo Change offers have been earlier this yr.

Now, it appears like we can have much more to come, as Amazon has introduced a model new launch event. Information of the showcase comes only a week after the Apple Event 2020, which noticed bulletins round thrilling merchandise and programmes from the iPad Air 4 to Apple Health+.

Not like the Apple event, which was live-streamed to the general public, it appears just like the Amazon launch might be proven solely to the media. Right here’s all the things we all know in regards to the Amazon launch event thus far.

When is the Amazon launch event 2020?

Amazon’s launch event will happen on Thursday 24 September at 6pm BST. The event is invite-only, with members of the media attending nearly.

What’s going to occur on the Amazon launch event 2020?

Whereas the knowledge forward of the event hasn’t been particular, Amazon did say that it could cowl “devices and providers” so we assume this may contain new Alexa merchandise, corresponding to a possible new era of the Echo sensible speaker.

In final yr’s event, Amazon introduced 14 new merchandise. There was hypothesis this yr round whether or not the corporate would have the opportunity to produce all the new devices they may have had deliberate due to the COVID-19 disaster, notably provided that Amazon Prime Day was delayed for the exact same cause.

Nevertheless, these launch occasions normally happen in September or October, so the scheduled launch on twenty fourth September is trying promising.

Which devices might be launched on the Amazon launch event 2020?

In the mean time, it’s trying like we should always expect new Alexa and Echo devices to be launched, corresponding to a possible Echo 4th era and a new Echo dot.

There’s usually a new era of the Echo introduced each different yr, as has been the sample because the first was launched in 2015.

Whereas there was a 2019 launch, we now have seen the value of present fashions slashed with some fashions not coming again into inventory, prompting hypothesis that the Amazon Echo offers have been a method of clearing inventory to make method for a new model.

Whereas the COVID-19 delay of Amazon Prime Day induced doubts, it’s trying like we are going to nonetheless have the opportunity to see some new devices launched on Thursday.

For additional particulars, you may take a look at our information the place we focus on all newest information and rumours on the subsequent Amazon Echo popping out.