Amazon launches CodeWhisperer, its own alternative to GitHub Copilot… that will not push already licensed code without warning

If only two days ago we discussed the launch of GitHub Copilot, a tool that uses artificial intelligence to help developers program by making suggestions to autocomplete the code we are writing, now it’s time to talk about the launch of a rival service, a very similar proposal developed by Amazon and that will be called Amazon CodeWhisperer.

‎As part of its annual conference re:MarsAmazon has introduced its own tool for help programmers through code completionbeing able to suggest entire functions based on just a few characters of code or a comment, and ensure that it is also capable of scan the code for vulnerabilities.

CodeWhisperer is for now, as stated at the event, compatible con Java, JavaScript y Python; furthermore, it is available in preview as part of the AWS IDE Toolkit, which means that, in addition to Amazon’s own AWS Cloud9, this functionality can be used within some of our favorite IDEscomo Visual Studio Code, IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, WebStorm, etc.





AMAZON AUDIBLE: How is the NEW AMAZON PODCAST AND AUDIOBOOKS PLATFORM

More than just a copy of GitHub Copilot

Vasi Philomin, Amazon vice president responsible for its AI projects, has insisted that your company is not looking to market “a copy of Copilot”Instead, it has simply followed the path laid out a few years ago with the release of its two AI-based developer tools (CodeGuru code reviewer and DevOps Guru performance analyzer):

“The technology is at a point where we thought it was the right time to launch it. And it fits very well with the other pieces that we have.”

Additionally, CodeWhisperer examines our code and comments in real time, even detecting our personal style of coding and variable naming, to customize the code snippets. And it’s not the only thing that it does differently from Copilot, since every time it detects that the suggested code is too similar to the actual code used to train the AI, CodeWhisperer highlights the snippet and reports the license it is underso that the user of the tool can accept or reject its inclusion in their own project and avoid legal problems in the future.

Finally, of course, Amazon has been careful to ensure smooth operation when looking to generate code for the AWS ecosystem. So, if we introduce a comment like ‘#Create an S3 bucket’ we can trust that the code suggested below will work properly.

Via | TechCrunch