Amazon launches new redesigned Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Dot Kids Edition

For the reason that Amazon Echo’s preliminary launch in 2015, the Alexa-powered speaker has turn into one of the in style available on the market, spawning an entire vary of sensible audio system and shows.

There at the moment are quite a few sensible dwelling gadgets you should purchase from the retailer together with the third era Amazon Echo, and pricier merchandise just like the Echo Studio and Amazon Echo Present 8.

Now, Amazon has simply launched a new Echo sensible speaker, and it has had a fairly large makeover.

Launched on the Amazon launch occasion 2020, the new spherical Echo will likely be joined by a remodelled Echo Dot and an all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition, too.

Final yr’s occasion noticed the discharge of 14 gadgets in complete, so there have been excessive expectations round what we are able to count on from the 2020 launch — and it didn’t disappoint.

Whereas the most recent era of Amazon Echo was solely launched final yr, we’ve seen the retailer reduce costs throughout the Alexa gadgets in the previous couple of months, prompting hypothesis {that a} new era might be on the playing cards.

And, with Amazon Prime Day predicted to happen in October, may we be handled with a new Alexa launch mixed with copious Amazon Echo offers?

Plus, in the event you’re undecided which Alexa gadget is best for you, take a look at our opinions of the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Present 8 that can assist you resolve.

New Amazon Echo revealed



Amazon



Amazon has simply revealed a new Amazon Echo is on its approach. The retailer unveiled the sensible speaker at its annual launch occasion and it has had a giant redesign.

The new Amazon Echo is spherical in design and will likely be joined by a new Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids Edition.

The Echo and Echo Dot will likely be out there in three colors; Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue.

That includes a 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, the Echo Dot will likely be out there for pre-order right this moment (twenty fourth September) within the US for $49.99 (£49.99). The Echo Dot with Clock will value $59.99 (£59.99).

The Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock will all be launched on twenty second October.

Pre-order the Amazon Echo (4th Era) now for £89.99

New Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition



Amazon



Amazon has additionally performed with the new spherical form and created Panda and Tiger designs together with animal-themed alarms.

Echo Dot Kids Edition comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, giving households entry to 1000’s of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive video games, and academic expertise.

Echo Dot Kids Edition will likely be out there for pre-order right this moment for under £59.99 and will ship later this yr.

Echo Present 10

Accessible to pre-order now, the Echo Present 10 has a 10-inch, adaptive HD show that ought to robotically stays in view if you work together with Alexa—regardless of the place you’re within the room.

Amazon additionally promise that regardless of this new swivel motion, the sensible show will utterly silent because it does so.

Throughout video calls, the new 13-megapixal, wide-angle digital camera pans and zooms to maintain you on the centre of the body and there’s a new Alexa Group Calling perform that means that you can cellphone eight individuals directly.

Accessible in two colors — Charcoal and Glacier White — the Echo Present 10 will set you again £239.99. We don’t have a precise transport date however Amazon promise it’ll be earlier than the top of the yr.

Pre-order the Echo Present 10 for £239.99 now

Enthusiastic about Amazon Prime Day? Then ensure to control Amazon’s Black Friday offers, too.