Amazon Looks to Score With Paris Saint-Germain Football Docuseries

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a sports activities docuseries about prime flight French soccer membership, Paris Saint-Germain.

The most recent in a line of Amazon unique documentaries about prime sports activities golf equipment and people, the four-part collection consists of interviews with earlier and present gamers, coaches, supporters and executives from the membership. It additionally options footage from contained in the day-to-day lifetime of the membership and the way it prepares for its matches.

Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many main gamers together with Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and at present Neymar Jr, Mbappé, Cavani and Thiago Silva.

Collectively produced by PSG TV and CAPA and directed by Manuel Herrero, the docuseries will launch this yr on Amazon Prime Video globally, besides in China and Center East.

The untitled docuseries could have unique footage captured throughout the present season and during the last 50 years and guarantees a stage of entry by no means granted by the membership earlier than.

Created in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain soccer membership is the youngest membership within the European elite. It’s now considered one of many world’s prime soccer golf equipment, with 81 million social media followers and worldwide places of work in Doha, New York and Singapore. The documentary collection will recount how the membership has developed over time.

It joins a rising variety of unique Amazon sports activities docs, together with the “All or Nothing” collection, which has gained entry to golf equipment together with Manchester Metropolis, the Dallas Cowboys and the New Zealand All Blacks. In the meantime, “Andy Murray: Resurfacing” went behind the scenes with the Wimbledon tennis winner, whereas “El Corazon de Serigo Ramos” profiled the Actual Madrid participant.

The collection will be part of upcoming French Amazon Originals together with “Voltaire Mixte,” “True Story,” “Operation Totem” and “The Lacking One.”