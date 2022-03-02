Amazon Luna expands in the United States and is free on Amazon Prime: this is how it works

At the end of 2020 we published about the arrival of Amazon Luna, streaming video game platformwhich came to compete directly with Google Stadia, with Microsoft xCloud and with NVDIA GeForce Now.

Until now, this service was only available by invitation. With the new announcement, Amazon Luna is available for all users in the United States and as part of Amazon Prime.

A month ago, at the beginning of February, it announced a price increase for its Prime service in the United States and the company explained that said increase was supported in his recent deal with the NFLand it is that from the next season they will begin to broadcast American football games through Prime Video.

It remains to be seen what will happen in Spain when this service lands. And you have to think that the annual subscription in the United States is 139 dollars a year and in Spain it is 36 euros a year. So could come from the hand of a rise in the price of Prime.

Getting started on TWITCH How to set up OBS and CUSTOMIZE your CHANNEL

channel subscription





On Amazon Luna you don’t have to buy a game to enjoy it (on Stadia, for example, where players can buy games as they would on other non-cloud platforms). It works by subscription to channels.

One has to highlight the Prime Gaming channel that is totally free with Amazon Prime and that offers a selection of games that change monthly. It is known that in this month of March it arrives with titles like ‘Devil May Cry 5’, ‘Observer’, ‘System Redux’, ‘PHOGS’ and ‘Flashback’ and with ‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’, for a week.

The other channels range from $2.99 ​​a month to $17.99 (this last case to access video games like ‘Assassins Creed: Valhalla’). Retro lovers, Amazon Moon offers them a channel with games like ‘Street Fighter II – Hyper Fighting’ or ‘Metal Slug 3’ for less than 5 dollars per month.

Another channel caters to non-Amazon Luna subscribers: Jackbox Games, for $4.99 a month, has a ‘Luna Couch’ mode that will allow other players to join the game. Most of them are mini-games designed to be enjoyed by several players.

Another novelty is the integration with another platform from Amazon itself: it will be possible to broadcast games of those games directly on Twitch. To do this, you only have to press a button during the game. there is even a QR code for those who play on a Fire TV device and that they can use their mobile as a webcam.