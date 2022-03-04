Amazon Luna launches in the United States with several new features, free for Amazon Prime customers

The streaming service from Jeff Bezos’s company reaches the US market betting on the channels.

A new step in the battle for cloud gaming. Starting this week, Amazon Luna is available for use and enjoyment at United States, thus closing its early access by invitation in force for a year and a half, shortly after its announcement. In addition, it does it free for all Amazon Prime customers in the country and presents a catalog of news to attract consumers.

“Users already know how easy it is to get started with Luna. Simply choose and enjoy high-quality, immersive games, without long waits or updates for both hardware and games, “says Jeff Bezos’ company in a statement, advancing that they have learned a lot from the comments of the community in this time. , both to have several additions to the service ready.

Amazon Luna’s bet comes via channels, where players can join in exchange for a monthly fee to get all kinds of video games.

Prime Gaming (free with Amazon Prime) . Its name says it all, access to a catalog of video games in constant rotation every month. This March, for example, Devil May Cry 5, Observer, System Redux, PHOGS and Flashback will arrive. Immortals Fenyx Rising will also be available for one week.

. Its name says it all, access to a catalog of video games in constant rotation every month. This March, for example, Devil May Cry 5, Observer, System Redux, PHOGS and Flashback will arrive. Immortals Fenyx Rising will also be available for one week. Retro ($4.99/month) . The channel for lovers of retro and classics from SNK or Capcom among other firms, including classics like Street Fighter II’ — Hyper Fighting —, Metal Slug 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, etc.

. The channel for lovers of retro and classics from SNK or Capcom among other firms, including classics like Street Fighter II’ — Hyper Fighting —, Metal Slug 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, etc. Jackbox Games ($4.99/month) . Ideal for spending great family nights. This channel also supports Luna Couch, a cloud feature that allows you to instantly invite others to join a multiplayer game session, even if they don’t have a Luna subscription.

. Ideal for spending great family nights. This channel also supports Luna Couch, a cloud feature that allows you to instantly invite others to join a multiplayer game session, even if they don’t have a Luna subscription. Luna Plus ($5.99/month) . It offers access to a growing catalog of games for all types of players, at the moment there are 100 with outstanding presences such as Resident Evil 7, Control, DiRT 5, etc.

. It offers access to a growing catalog of games for all types of players, at the moment there are 100 with outstanding presences such as Resident Evil 7, Control, DiRT 5, etc. Ubisoft Plus ($17.99/mes). To enjoy the huge collection of video games developed by the French company, and that includes Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Siege.

To enjoy the huge collection of video games developed by the French company, and that includes Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Siege. Family ($2.99). A selection of games for the whole family, such as SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated among others.

In short, a complete distribution for each US user to organize their plan. It remains to be seen how and when Amazon Luna will arrive in Spain. Alongside all this channel stuff, further Twitch integration for streamers has also been announced. Finally, Amazon recalls that it has put a remote for sale, although users can move around the service with their mobile phones.

Amazon Luna is one of the many bets on cloud gaming in recent years, highlighting Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming, attached to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

