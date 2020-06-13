Amazon May Pull ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Off IMDb TV Free Streaming Service – Variety

“The Dukes of Hazzard,” the ’80s-era TV present that includes the Accomplice flag emblazoned on the roof of the title characters’ muscle automobile, may very well be leaving Amazon’s IMDb TV free streaming service.

Amazon is contemplating pulling the present’s seven seasons off IMDb TV as a result of of the Accomplice flag’s affiliation with the historical past of racial intolerance and slavery, Variety has confirmed. (An Amazon rep declined to remark.) The e-commerce firm’s mulling the removing of “Dukes of Hazzard” was first reported by Vulture.

As protests within the U.S. proceed over unjust therapy of Black People, the use of Civil Battle iconography is being reexamined — and expunged. Nascar this week banned the show of the Accomplice flag in any respect of its racing occasions and properties. HBO Max pulled film traditional “Gone With the Wind” quickly over “racist depictions” (driving up gross sales on Amazon and different platforms).

“The Dukes of Hazzard,” produced by Warner Bros., aired on CBS from 1979-85. The present revolves round two Southern cousins — Bo and Luke Duke — who race round rural Georgia within the Normal Lee, a souped-up 1969 Dodge Charger, eluding the native sheriff.

It’s not the primary time the Duke boys have encountered controversy: In 2015, Warner Bros.’ client merchandise division stopped licensing replicas of the Normal Lee with the Accomplice flag. Shortly afterward, TV Land pulled reruns of “Dukes of Hazzard” from its lineup.

IMDb TV, at the moment accessible solely within the U.S., is Amazon’s free, ad-supported VOD service, competing with different AVOD providers like Fox Corp.’s Tubi and the Roku Channel. IMDb first launched the ad-supported VOD service in early 2019 as “Freedive” earlier than rebranding the service IMDb TV.

Earlier this 12 months, IMDb TV’s content material group moved over to Amazon Studios, led by Jen Salke, with plans to develop authentic programming below new IMDb TV co-heads of content material Ryan Pirozzi and Lauren Anderson.