‘Amazon Music for Artists’ Mobile App Launches

At this time, Amazon Music is launching “Amazon Music for Artists”: a cellular app for artists and their groups to higher perceive their enterprise on the platform.

At launch, Amazon Music for Artists will probably be out there on each iOS and Android, providing streaming efficiency and insights into an artist’s viewers on the platform, which is estimated to be round 55 million individuals. The launch is coupled with a companion web site (artists.amazonmusic.com) the place artists and their groups can study extra concerning the app, in addition to alternative areas, greatest practices, further sources, and extra. The info, which reaches again to 2018, updates each couple of hours.

The app provides artists and their groups a worldwide view on streams for each tracks and albums; how their songs are performing with Alexa on Amazon Music; particulars on efficiency throughout curated playlists and stations; and insights into the place their followers are streaming.

Extra particularly, Amazon Music for Artists consists of:

New success metrics, together with the Day by day Voice Index, which illustrates how an artist’s music is acting on Amazon Music with Alexa – together with insights into voice requests by artist, album, tune, and lyric.

Entry to near-real-time streaming information, offering artists with the newest streaming information throughout their total catalog.

A fan insights tab, which supplies a breakdown of an artist’s most engaged listeners –Followers and Superfans – to allow them to give attention to rising these segments over time.



A customized date filter, so artists can select particular dates, or size of time to trace efficiency in near-real-time, together with the final 24 hours of a launch.

CD Child is a verification launch accomplice with Amazon Music for Artists, which means any artist who’s distributed via CD Child can get expedited entry to affix.



At launch, Amazon Music for Artists is out there globally in English to obtain by way of the cellular app retailer on both Android or iOS.