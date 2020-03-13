General News

'Amazon Music for Artists' Mobile App Launches

March 13, 2020
At this time, Amazon Music is launching “Amazon Music for Artists”: a cellular app for artists and their groups to higher perceive their enterprise on the platform.

At launch, Amazon Music for Artists will probably be out there on each iOS and Android, providing streaming efficiency and insights into an artist’s viewers on the platform, which is estimated to be round 55 million individuals. The launch is coupled with a companion web site (artists.amazonmusic.com) the place artists and their groups can study extra concerning the app, in addition to alternative areas, greatest practices, further sources, and extra. The info, which reaches again to 2018, updates each couple of hours.

The app provides artists and their groups a worldwide view on streams for each tracks and albums; how their songs are performing with Alexa on Amazon Music; particulars on efficiency throughout curated playlists and stations; and insights into the place their followers are streaming.

Extra particularly, Amazon Music for Artists consists of:

At launch, Amazon Music for Artists is out there globally in English to obtain by way of the cellular app retailer on both Android or iOS.


