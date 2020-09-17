Amazon Music Launches Podcasts, Sets Slate of Original Shows

Amazon Music is now providing thousands and thousands of episodes of free podcasts and has set a slate of authentic programming coming to the platform — representing a significant new rival to Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The free podcasts can be found on all tiers of Amazon Music for no extra price and have first launched for purchasers within the U.S., U.Ok., Germany and Japan. Original reveals being produced completely for Amazon Music embody podcasts from DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith, Dan Patrick and extra.

Obtainable on a non-exclusive foundation on Amazon Music are common podcasts resembling “Serial,” “Dr. Demise,” “WTF with Marc Maron,” “Crime Junkie,” “What a Day,” “This American Life,” “Radiolab,” “Revisionist Historical past,” “Planet Cash,” “Ear Hustle,” “Why Gained’t You Date Me?” with Nicole Byer” and “Stuff You Ought to Know.”

On the originals entrance, Amazon Music has teamed with DJ Khaled for “The First One,” developed by Amazon Music and LeBron James’ Springhill Firm, during which he’ll interview his all-time favourite artists. Others embody a multimedia podcast hosted and curated by pop artist Becky G, “En la Sala,” that includes audio and corresponding video broadcast on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and “That Scene with Dan Patrick” produced with Amazon’s IMDb, during which the sportscaster will interview Hollywood stars. An untitled podcast venture from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Audio, a co-production with Audible, can be coming quickly to Amazon Music and Audible.

As well as, Amazon Music beginning in February 2021 would be the unique house of music-meets-true-crime podcast “Disgraceland,” which explores the prison antics and connections of some of the world’s favourite musicians, from the Rolling Stones to Tupac.

“Partnering with Amazon Music permits me to essentially give my listeners what they’ve all the time requested for: extra ‘Disgraceland’ content material,” mentioned host Jake Brennan, co-founder at Double Elvis Productions. “By means of this partnership with Amazon Music, we’re enhancing the longer term of the present for followers, increasing our output of content material by shifting to an ‘all the time on’ weekly schedule, which can translate to extra episodes for listeners on a extra constant foundation.”

Amazon is also encouraging podcasters to distribute their podcasts on Amazon Music (and Audible) to achieve the over 55 million clients who hearken to Amazon Music. The podcasts will stream immediately from a creator’s internet hosting supplier “so all of your metrics can be unaffected and in case you are working promoting by way of a dynamic advert insertion system, issues will work the identical as on different podcasting providers,” Amazon says.

“Our clients’ listening habits are consistently evolving, and we all know they’re trying to us to offer them with a wealthy expertise rooted in music and leisure,” Steve Increase, VP of Amazon Music, mentioned in asserting the podcast launch. “Podcasts, paired with our current partnership with Twitch to deliver dwell streaming into the app, makes Amazon Music a premiere vacation spot for creators.”

Amazon Music’s podcast programming is led by director of podcasts Kintan Brahmbhatt, an 11-year veteran of the corporate.

Podcasts are actually out there on Amazon Music throughout on Amazon Echo, net, and within the Amazon Music cell app. Extra information is at amazon.com/podcasts.