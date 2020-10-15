Amazon Nabs NFL Playoff Recreation, to Be Shared With ViacomCBS

Amazon, for the primary time, will increase its NFL streaming game-plan to the league’s postseason.

The ecommerce large has acquired rights to the NFL’s Jan. 10 wildcard playoff recreation, one among two added by the league for the 2020 season, an NFL rep confirmed. Amazon will stream the sport worldwide on Prime Video and Twitch, whereas ViacomCBS will carry the sport on CBS and Nickelodeon within the U.S. (Amazon declined to remark.) The information was first reported by the Wall Road Journal.

Amazon will take CBS’s feed of the wildcard recreation, related to its association with Fox for its batch of regular-season “Thursday Night time Soccer” video games. CBS Sports activities additionally will stream the Jan. 10 recreation on its digital properties.

The transfer by Amazon to increase its NFL lineup to the postseason displays its bullishness on the worth of bringing American soccer to its Prime and Twitch platforms throughout the globe — and will point out Amazon’s willingness to bid extra aggressively for future top-flight sports activities broadcast rights. ESPN deal for “Monday Night time Soccer” runs by way of the 2021 season, whereas the NFL’s different TV and streaming offers run by way of 2022.

It’s the fourth yr that Amazon is live-streaming “TNF,” kicking off its protection on Oct. 8. Amazon earlier this yr clinched a three-year extension on the “TNF” digital video games package deal (by way of 2022), scoring an extra single unique late-season NFL recreation for every season. Amazon has rights to 11 “Thursday Night time Soccer” video games, plus the yet-to-be-announced Saturday recreation in November or December.

For the 2020 NFL season, Amazon has added new options and programming together with an extra “Scout’s Feed” audio choice for the “TNF” video games that includes commentary from podcasters and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah alongside sports activities podcast, radio, and TV host Pleasure Taylor.

Amazon additionally added on-demand replays on Prime Video, utilizing the X-Ray characteristic obtainable on Fireplace TV, Android, and iOS gadgets, in addition to further NFL reveals on Twitch.