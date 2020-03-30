General News

Amazon offers higher pay to lure warehouse employees to Whole Foods grocery unit

March 30, 2020
1 Min Read




38 minutes in the past
Tech Information

Go away a remark

The Amazon logo at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, September 18, 2019.

Amazon is offering higher pay to recruit its private warehouse workers to pick and pack Total Meals groceries amid rising name for and a worker shortage.Be taught Further



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment