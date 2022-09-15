Amazon officially announces Blade Runner 2099: first details of the live-action series

Amazon has announced Blade Runner 2099a live-action television sequel to the sci-fi classic Blade Runner.

By its title, the upcoming Blade Runner series will take place 50 years after the recent sequel, Blade Runner 2049, with showrunner Silka Luisa (The Luminous Ones) at the helm. Blade Runner director Ridley Scott and Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green will serve as executive producers. Tom Spezialy (The Leftovers) is the first to join the writers’ room and will also executive produce.

“We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and we are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will maintain the intellect, themes and spirit of its film predecessors“, said the head of global television at Amazon Studios, Vernon Sanders.

“We are excited to continue expanding the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created.Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said.Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and it has since become one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s sequel Blade Runner 2049 then became one of the highest rated sequels of all time. So we recognize that we have a very high bar to reach with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we look forward to rising to the occasion and delighting audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.“

Based on the 1982 science fiction classic, Blade Runner 2099 will continue to expand the universe first created by Ridley Scott in BladeRunner. Starring Harrison Ford as Deckard, the film follows one man’s efforts to hunt down a band of deadly replicants, while also facing questions about his own humanity.

Blade Runner 2099 has been around for a while, with Ridley Scott previously confirming that a full plot outline had been written for the series.

Although the animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus was released last year, this project is the first live action. At the moment it is unknown if any characters from Blade Runner or Blade Runner 2049 will return.