Amazon Orders Sci-Fi Drama ‘Lightyears’ From Legendary Television

After the success of Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne’s fantasy present “Carnival Row,” Amazon has set its sights on one other high-concept sequence from Legendary Television.

The streamer has issued a sequence order for “Lightyears,” an hourlong sci-fi-drama produced by Legendary, Selection has discovered solely from sources.

“Lightyears” hails from Holden Miller and “The Son” author and “Into the Badlands” producer Daniel C. Connolly (pictured left). Argentinian director Juan José Campanella (pictured proper, who’s greatest identified for guiding Oscar winner “The Secret In Their Eyes” and a number of episodes of AMC’s “Halt And Catch Fireplace”) has been tapped to helm and govt produce the primary two episodes.

The sequence facilities round Franklin and Irene York, a pair who years in the past found a chamber buried of their yard which inexplicably results in a wierd, abandoned planet. They’ve rigorously guarded their secret ever since, however when an enigmatic younger man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is rapidly upended, and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so properly seems to be far more than they may ever have imagined.

Connolly will serves as showrunner and govt producer, with Miller writing and co-exec producing.

“Holden and Dan have created an formidable story, one which’s fantastical however crammed with completely human characters. We’re so happy to group with Legendary on one other compelling new sequence, and we will’t wait to see how this group brings this world to life,” stated Vernon Sanders, co-head of tv at Amazon Studios.

Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serving as govt producers.

“We’re thrilled to proceed to develop our enterprise with Amazon Studios,” stated Nick Pepper, President of Legendary Television. “Holden and Dan have led an impressed group in crafting this wholly authentic, deeply emotional story and we couldn’t be extra excited to carry Lightyears to audiences world wide.”

Legendary TV additionally has a sequence based mostly on “Paper Ladies,” the sci-fi graphic novels written by Brian Okay. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, within the pipeline at Amazon.