Amazon Prime Announces Seasons 2, 3 of ‘Como Sobrevivir Soltero’

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit the second and third season of its first worldwide scripted Spanish-language comedy sequence, “Como Sobrevivir Soltero” (“The best way to Survive Being Single”).

“We’re proud to announce the arrival of two extra seasons of this hilarious romantic comedy sequence, working alongside Campanario Leisure and the gifted brothers Emiliano and Sebastián Zurita,” mentioned Javiera Balmaceda, Amazon Studios’ head of native originals for Spanish-speaking Latin America.

Principal pictures on season two kicked off March 30 with Mexican-born actor Sebastian Zurita main a stellar forged that features Tato Alexander, Octavio Hinojosa, Lucía Gómez-Robledo, Fabrizio Santini, Pamela Almanza and Roberto Flores who reprise their roles within the romcom sequence. Some notable stars are once more anticipated to make shock cameos within the present.

Zurita co-writes, directs and produces the sequence together with his co-creator brother Emiliano via their shingle Dependancy Home together with Campanario Leisure. Sony Photos Tv handles worldwide distribution.

Described as a hip millennial dramedy, the sequence revolves round Zurita, who performs his fictional self, and his associates as they navigate the ups and downs of relationship in trendy Mexico. Many of the storylines are impressed by their very own and their associates’ experiences within the relationship world.

After having been publicly humiliated by his ex-girlfriend in season one, Zurita’s alter-ego, Sebastian Ybarra, finds himself truly having fun with his singlehood in season two, regardless that he’s nonetheless craving for some romance. His performing and directing profession is now up towards much more hurdles, together with the outsized ego of one of Mexico’s most famed actors.

(*3*) Como Sobrevivir Soltero

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

“We now have very a lot loved the expansion course of of the present, alongside the gifted crew behind the scenes,” mentioned Zurita. “Within the subsequent seasons, we’ll proceed addressing matters about romance these days, with a contact of irony and darkish humor, however by no means dropping monitor of the actual moments behind every character’s story,” he added. “We’re very excited to proceed the story of Sebastián and his group of associates,” Emiliano Zurita concurred.

“Campanario prides itself on working with a group of really genuine storytellers and we couldn’t be extra excited to as soon as once more be working with the highest comedy expertise in Mexico,” mentioned Diana Mejia-Jones, VP of Spanish growth and built-in advertising for Campanario Leisure.

The inaugural season of “Como Sobrevivir Soltero” bowed in June final yr and is one of the highest comedy sequence in Mexico.

In keeping with Parrot Analytics, the romcom sequence ranks on the 95.seventh percentile within the comedy style in Mexico, which implies it’s in better demand than 95.7% of all comedy titles within the nation.

Marcos Bucay (“Membership de Cuervos”) serves because the sequence’ showrunner and head author. Bucay directs some episodes together with Noé Santillán and the Zurita brothers.

The manager producers are Jaime Dávila, Diana Mejia-Jones, Wendy Cortez, and Rico Martínez from Campanario Leisure in addition to Ricardo Gaspar de Alba and the Zurita brothers.

Amazon Prime has stepped up its native producing efforts in Mexico and different components of Latin America as rival Netflix revs up manufacturing, and has established a hub in Mexico Metropolis, which it intends to workers with at the very least 100 individuals.