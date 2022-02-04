Amazon Prime raises its price by $20 in the United States, and the question is whether the same will happen in Spain

The online commerce giant has recently announced a price increase for its Amazon Prime service in the United States. This means that, membership will cost about $139 a year, unlike its previous price, which was $119. This price also affects Prime Student members, who will pay $69 a year. Now the unknown is whether this increase will affect other regions such as Spain.

The company claims that these prices will apply to new accounts starting February 18 in the United States. Current users will be charged this new price starting March 25.

The NFL and the great bets of Prime Video, supposed incentives of this rise

When in 2018 Amazon announced its second price increase for its Prime subscription, months later the price was also increased in Spain, going from 19.95 euros to 36 euros per year. In this case we do not know if this will happen, although it does we know the company’s excuse for raising its prices in the United States.

During the presentation of the results of the last fiscal quarter, Brian Olsavsky, CFO of Amazon, explained that this increase was supported by its recent agreement with the NFL, which means that starting next season they will begin to broadcast American football games. via Prime Video. As you can imagine, this does not affect us directly in Spain, but the bets that Amazon is taking for its streaming platform are starting to get bigger and bigger. One example is the long-awaited ‘Lord of the Rings’ series, which is estimated to have cost $500 million to produce.

The last increase in Spain occurred four months after the announcement of the increase in the United States, that is, in April 2018. After the launch of the service in 2005, the company first raised its prices in 2014. It is not the first recent example of price increases that they have had in the country, since a few days ago we could also see how Netflix increased the price of its subscription there.