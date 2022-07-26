Amazon Prime raises its prices in Spain: this is how the rates remain from September

Amazon has decided to increase the prices of its Prime rates in Europe by up to 43%, according to information shared by the company. Spain will be one of the places where the price increases the most. Amazon Prime is the service of the online sales giant that allows you to receive your purchases faster and access to Prime Video.





The price increase in Europe will not be uniform: Amazon’s second and third markets are Germany and the United Kingdom. The subscription to Prime will increase in Germany by 30%, up to 89.90 euros, and 20% in the UK, up to 95 pounds. In Spain, Italy and France, the increases will be more pronouncedand will range between 39% and 43%.

AMAZON AUDIBLE: How is the NEW AMAZON PODCAST AND AUDIOBOOKS PLATFORM

New rates according to plans

According to an email sent by Amazon, Prime will cost 4.99 euros per month, if you have a monthly subscription and 49.90 euros per year for those who have the annual contracted service. Now the cost is 3.99 euros per month and 36 euros for annual subscribers.

On the other hand, the price of the monthly subscription to Prime Student will increase from 1.99 euros to 2.49 euros per month. The price of the annual subscription to Prime Student will increase from 18.00 to 24.95 euros per year. You can check your next renewal date, modify your plan or cancel your subscription at any time visiting your account.

According to an official statement from Amazon, “we are making this change based on and in accordance with Clause 5 of the Amazon Prime Terms and Conditions. The reasons for this change are due to the general and material increase in spending levels due to rising inflation that affects the specific costs of the Prime service in Spain”. Amazon spokesmen in Spain say that “it is the first time that we have increased the price of Amazon Prime in Spain since August 2018”.

Upload for new members and for those who renew





The online sales giant blames this huge increase on inflation and the operating costs of its service. The new prices will come into force on September 15 and will be applied each time a new customer signs up or when a subscriber renews service.

The price increases in Europe are in line with the similar increases that Amazon already announced in the United States last February. The company raised the annual fee from $119 to $139 and monthly subscriptions went from $12.99 to $14.99. The new prices went into effect on February 18 for new customers and March 25 for those who renewed.

Streaming gets more expensive





Amazon and its service Prime Video is not the only streaming content platform that has announced uploads in your rates. At the end of last year, Netflix raised its prices in Spain and a few months later it announced another increase in the United States. The Netflix service is more expensive than Prime Video, despite the new increase announced by Amazon.

At the beginning of 2022, Disney + got rid of its reduced rate and went from costing 6.99 euros per month to 8.99 euros per month. In March, by mistake, Disney + made the charges for the renewals with the price of the reduced ratebut only because of an error that he later solved by charging the difference.