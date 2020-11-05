Amazon Prime Takes Andy Samberg’s ‘Palm Springs’ For U.Ok., France

Romantic comedy “Palm Springs,” starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, will stream solely on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Netherlands, France and the U.Ok.

Australia and New Zealand would be the first to debut the movie, on Nov. 20, adopted by Canada on Dec. 18. The movie will stream within the Netherlands, France and the U.Ok. in early 2021.

“Palm Springs” premiered on the Sundance Movie Pageant earlier this yr the place it was a Grand Jury Prize nominee, and broke the file for the most important sale within the historical past of the competition. It launched on Hulu earlier this yr.

“Palm Springs” follows carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) who’ve an opportunity encounter at a Palm Springs wedding ceremony. Issues quickly get sophisticated when the pair discover themselves unable to flee the venue, themselves, or one another. The movie additionally stars J.Ok. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher. It’s directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara.

The movie — produced by Limelight, Lonely Island Classics and FilmNation Leisure — was financed by Limelight and produced by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Becky Sloviter, Jorma Taccone and Limelight companions Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker. Gabby Revilla Lugo served as govt producer.

“’Palm Springs’ is the proper addition to Prime Video’s in depth assortment of entertaining movies, introduced instantly and solely to Prime members all over the world”, stated Brad Beale, vp for worldwide content material acquisition at Prime Video. “With fascinating and hilarious performances, from Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.Ok. Simmons and Peter Gallagher, Prime members will fall in love with this instantaneous traditional.”

Andy Samberg added: “We’re thrilled that ‘Palm Springs’ is lastly going to achieve audiences outdoors of the U.S. and we hope that each one the Prime members in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.Ok., France and the Netherlands benefit from the genre-bending trip.”