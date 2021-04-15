Amazon Prime Tops 200 Million Members, Jeff Bezos Says

Amazon Prime, the ecommerce big’s membership program that features entry to Prime Video, now counts greater than 200 million subscribers globally, founder Jeff Bezos wrote in his remaining annual letter to shareholders as CEO.

Bezos most just lately had introduced that Amazon Prime had topped 150 million members in January 2020. The corporate hardly ever releases such metrics and doesn’t escape the variety of Prime members by nation or area, nor has it revealed particular numbers about Prime Video viewership. Within the U.S., Amazon Prime prices $119 per yr or $12.99 per thirty days (plus taxes).

Earlier this yr, Amazon mentioned Bezos will step down as CEO within the third quarter of 2021 to turn into government chairman. His handpicked successor is Andy Jassy, presently CEO of Amazon Internet Providers.

“In my upcoming function as Govt Chair, I’m going to concentrate on new initiatives,” Bezos wrote within the letter, with out being particular. “I’m an inventor. It’s what I take pleasure in essentially the most and what I do finest. It’s the place I create essentially the most worth. I’m excited to work alongside the massive staff of passionate individuals we’ve got in Ops and assist invent on this enviornment of Earth’s Greatest Employer and Earth’s Most secure Place to Work.”

Bezos thanked Jassy for taking up the function of CEO, writing, “It’s a tough job with a number of accountability. Andy is sensible and has the very best of excessive requirements. I assure you that Andy received’t let the universe make us typical. He’ll muster the power wanted to maintain alive in us what makes us particular.”

Within the 4,000-word letter, launched Thursday, Bezos outlined different main milestones since he began the corporate as a web-based bookstore in 1994.

Amazon now straight employs 1.3 million individuals world wide. Greater than 1.9 million small and midsize companies promote merchandise on Amazon.com, comprising almost 60% of complete retail gross sales. As well as, prospects have related greater than 100 million smart-home units to Alexa, Amazon’s digital assistant.

Final week Amazon fended off a union group effort by staff at its Bessemer, Ala., achievement middle — with fewer than 30% of votes forged in favor of becoming a member of the Retail, Wholesale and Division Retailer Union (RWDSU).

Bezos addressed the union vote in Alabama, admitting Amazon wants to enhance its assist of staff: “Does your Chair take consolation within the final result of the current union vote in Bessemer? No, he doesn’t. I believe we have to do a greater job for our staff. Whereas the voting outcomes had been lopsided and our direct relationship with staff is robust, it’s clear to me that we’d like a greater imaginative and prescient for a way we create worth for workers – a imaginative and prescient for his or her success.”

Based on Bezos, inside surveys of achievement middle staff have present 94% say they’d suggest Amazon to a pal as a spot to work. He additionally famous that two and a half years in the past, when Amazon set a $15-per-hour minimal wage for hourly staff, “we did so as a result of we needed to steer on wages – not simply run with the pack – and since we believed it was the best factor to do.”

As well as, Bezos cited a current examine by economists on the College of California-Berkeley and Brandeis College displaying that Amazon’s setting a $15-per-hour minimal resulted in a 4.7% enhance within the common hourly wage amongst different employers in the identical labor market.

Bezos famous that Amazon’s present market capitalization is about $1.6 trillion, and acknowledged that “my Amazon shares have made me rich.” (He presently has a internet price of $195 billion, per Bloomberg.) However different shareholders have benefited from Amazon’s meteoric progress, together with “pension funds, universities, and 401(okay)s” in addition to particular person buyers, Bezos wrote.