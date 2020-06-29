Amazon Prime Video Acquires ‘Jailbreak Pact’ for U.S., Latin America – Variety

Amazon Prime Video has clinched U.S. and Latin American rights to Pacto de Fuga” (“Jailbreak Pact”), the largest Chilean smash-hit at home cinemas in Chile over the previous couple of years.

Negotiated by “Jailbreak Pact’s” gross sales agent, Buenos Aires-based Meikincine, the rights deal was struck throughout the Marché du Movie On-line, mentioned gross sales agent Lucía Meik.

The fiction characteristic debut of David Albala, produced by Calibre 71, Storyboard Media, Enlazo Capital Movies and Tora Investments, the thriller relies on real-life occasions which led to Chile’s most celebrated jail escape on Jan. 29, 1990, on the tail-end of Augusto Pinochet’s brutal dictatorship. Throughout it, 49 prisoners, some members of the anti-Pinochet armed resistance group Frente Patriótico Manuel Rodríguez, managed to flee from a penitentiary on Santiago de Chile by means of a collection of tunnels dug over 18 months utilizing spoons, screwdrivers and different rudimentary instruments.

A symbolic victory over Pinochet, the movie resonated this yr after Chile’s army and police have been denounced in and out of doors Chile for their brutality, which echoed violence underneath Pinochet, in trying to repress public demonstrations throughout the nation.

“Jailbreak Pact” toplines Benjamín Vicuña (“Vis a Vis”), Amparo Noguera, (“Dying Will Come and Shall Have Your Eyes”), Roberto Farías, greatest actor winner on the Fenix Movie Awards and Mar del Plata Competition for his position in Pablo Larraín’s “The Membership,” and Francisca Gavilán, star of Andrés Wooden’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner “Violeta Went to Heaven.”

“We’re very completely happy about his vital cope with Amazon Prime Video which can enable us to indicate our work in different territories and attain extra spectators,” mentioned “Jailbreak Pact” govt producer Carlos Nuñez.

Lucía Meik added: “We’re excited by this deal and the premiere of the movie on Amazon Prime Video, and hope for an infinite bow.”