Amazon Prime Video Boards ‘Merciless Summer season’ From eOne and Jessica Biel

Amazon Prime Video has secured the unique first window worldwide rights, excluding the U.S., Canada and China, to psychological thriller sequence “Merciless Summer season.”

From unbiased studio Leisure One (eOne), alongside Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple’s manufacturing outfit Iron Ocean Productions, the sequence will launch on Prime Video following its U.S. premiere on Freeform later this yr.

“Merciless Summer season” takes place over three summers within the ’90s when a wonderful and in style teen goes lacking, and a seemingly unrelated lady transforms from a candy and awkward outlier to the preferred lady on the town, ultimately turning into probably the most despised particular person in America.

Every episode is advised from alternating POVs. The sequence stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew.

“With ‘Merciless Summer season,’ Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Bert V. Royal and Tia Napolitano have created a novel drama that may have Prime members around the globe biting their fingernails as this mysterious story performs out,” stated Brad Beale, VP of worldwide content material acquisition for Prime Video. “This extremely anticipated sequence is a good addition to our catalogue of exhibits and motion pictures already on Prime Video; we are able to’t await Prime members to observe this compelling sequence.”

“We’re thrilled to broaden our worldwide relationship with Amazon Prime Video on this extremely sought-after sequence,” stated Stuart Baxter, president of worldwide distribution for eOne. “‘Merciless Summer season’ is extremely well timed in in the present day’s age of robust feminine voices, and distinctive in telling the story from twin views, unravelling a darkish thriller piece by piece. We consider this edge-of-your-seat, layered drama with worldwide themes will attraction to audiences all around the globe, initially on SVOD and then past.”

The sequence is created and govt produced by Bert V. Royal with Tia Napolitano serving as showrunner and govt producer. Max Winkler directed and govt produced the pilot.