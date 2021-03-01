Amazon Prime Video, Eros STX Strike Nordics Output Deal

Eros STX and Amazon Prime Video have signed a multi-year first window output deal for the Nordics, efficient instantly.

The deal will see Prime subscribers within the Nordics get unique entry to STX Worldwide’s slate, together with “The Mauritanian,” for which Jodie Foster gained a Golden Globe, and which additionally stars Tahar Rahim and Benedict Cumberbatch. The deal additionally features a post-theatrical launch launch for Man Ritchie’s upcoming untitled spy thriller starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett; aerial warfare epic “Devotion” from Black Label Media; action-thriller “Cop Store,” starring Gerard Butler; the critically acclaimed “I Care A Lot,” for which Rosamund Pike gained a Golden Globe; and comedy “Queenpins,” starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

This deal expands on the present multi-territory output partnership that Amazon and Eros STX struck for the U.Ok., France and Italy in 2020.

SF Studios will proceed to handle the theatrical launch of the vast majority of STX movies within the Nordics, as lately introduced. Amazon Prime Video is on board for Pay1 film offers throughout the area in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

“Motion pictures are extraordinarily in style with Amazon Prime Video clients worldwide and we’re delighted to increase our relationship with STX, making their movie slate out there completely to Prime Video clients within the Nordics as we enhance our funding within the area,” mentioned Martin Backlund, head of content material U.Ok. and Nordics, Amazon Prime Video. “STX has an incredible monitor report of delivering star-studded, entertaining movies and we all know our clients within the Nordics will love these films.”

“We made a strategic choice in January 2020 to maximise the potential for our movie titles throughout Europe with our pals at Amazon,” mentioned John Friedberg, president of STX Worldwide. “The success of that alliance permits us to considerably develop our manufacturing and acquisitions slate and produce the perfect in top-quality filmed leisure to {the marketplace}. Including Nordics is an thrilling subsequent step and with so many adjustments happening throughout the distribution panorama, partnerships corresponding to this are important in permitting us to proceed to ship a constant quantity of business titles to our companions around the globe.”